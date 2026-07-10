Women Who Win to Host Inaugural International Business Pitch Competition at Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's 2026 Grand Boulé

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Who Win, the signature economic empowerment initiative of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, is making history by hosting its first-ever International Women Who Win Business Pitch Competition during the Sorority's 2026 Grand Boulé in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, July 10, 2026.

Launched to elevate, connect, and empower women entrepreneurs, Women Who Win has rapidly evolved into a thriving ecosystem that provides business owners with visibility, education, strategic partnerships, and opportunities for growth. What began as a business directory has become a dynamic platform dedicated to helping women-owned businesses build sustainable enterprises and generational wealth.

"Being involved with this signature initiative and establishing the essential groundwork with our dynamic team for all Women Who Win events since its inception has been exciting and something that we hope brings value to our businesses for years to come," said Maryam Lynch-Tate, International Co-Director of Women Who Win.

Since its inception, Women Who Win has:

Connected hundreds of women-owned businesses across the United States and internationally through its growing business directory.

Created meaningful networking and collaboration opportunities among entrepreneurs, corporate partners, and community leaders.

Offered educational programming designed to strengthen business development, leadership, and procurement readiness.

Established strategic partnerships with organizations committed to advancing women in business.

Expanded access to resources that help entrepreneurs scale their businesses and compete in today's marketplace.

Now, Women Who Win is taking its mission to the next level. The inaugural International Women Who Win Business Pitch Competition represents a groundbreaking milestone for Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. For the first time, women entrepreneurs from across the Sorority's regions will compete on an international stage for business capital, visibility, and the opportunity to showcase the innovation and excellence that exists within the Sisterhood.

Following regional competitions held throughout the Sorority's geographic regions, seven exceptional entrepreneurs have advanced to the international championship. These finalists will present their businesses before an esteemed panel of judges, business leaders, and conference attendees during Grand Boulé.

The competition will award:

First Place: $10,000

Second Place: $5,000

Third Place: $2,500

More than a competition, this event is a celebration of entrepreneurship, innovation, and economic empowerment. It reflects Women Who Win's commitment to creating pathways for women to access capital, expand their networks, increase business visibility, and accelerate long-term growth.

"This competition is more than awarding prize money—it is about investing in women, amplifying their voices, and creating opportunities that have lasting economic impact," said Diana L. Hilaire, International Co-Director of Women Who Win. "Women Who Win is committed to ensuring our entrepreneurs have access to the resources, relationships, and recognition they need to thrive. We are proud to launch this historic competition and look forward to watching these incredible business owners continue to transform their communities."

The International Business Pitch Competition serves as a cornerstone of Women Who Win's broader vision to become a nationally recognized platform for entrepreneurship, business development, and economic advancement within Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. Through continued programming, strategic collaborations, and access to capital, Women Who Win remains dedicated to helping women-owned businesses not only survive—but scale, lead, and leave lasting legacies.

As Women Who Win looks toward the future, the initiative will continue expanding its impact through educational workshops, strategic corporate partnerships, business development opportunities, procurement readiness, mentorship, and innovative programming designed to equip entrepreneurs with the tools needed for long-term success.

About Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated

Founded on January 16, 1920, on the campus of Howard University, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated is an international organization of professional women committed to Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood. For more than a century, the organization has positively impacted communities through programs and initiatives that advance education, health, economic empowerment, social justice, and leadership development worldwide.

About Women Who Win

Women Who Win is the premier business and economic empowerment initiative of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. Dedicated to advancing women entrepreneurs, the initiative connects business owners with education, resources, strategic partnerships, and opportunities that foster sustainable growth and economic success. Through business development programming, networking, mentorship, and access to capital, Women Who Win empowers women to build thriving businesses while strengthening communities around the world

SOURCE Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.