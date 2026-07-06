ZETA PHI BETA SORORITY, INCORPORATED TO CONVENE THOUSANDS IN NASHVILLE FOR 2026 GRAND BOULÉ

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of women leaders, professionals, entrepreneurs, advocates, and community changemakers representing one of the nation's leading service organizations will gather in Nashville, Tennessee, for Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's International 2026 Grand Boulé, taking place July 6–11, 2026. Guided by the theme, "The Extraordinary Power of S.H.E.: Voices of Service and Advocacy in Harmony," the organization's premier international gathering will spotlight leadership, service, advocacy, education, and economic empowerment while creating a lasting impact throughout the Nashville community.

The 2026 Grand Boulé will feature a dynamic lineup of workshops, certifications, and professional trainings focused on leadership development, entrepreneurship, workforce readiness, financial literacy, health equity, technology, governance, and civic engagement. Attendees will also participate in signature events including S.H.E. Serves Nashville: Women's Empowerment & Resource Expo, Social Justice & Collegiate Leaders Breakfast, Health Justice & Friendship Breakfast, Women Who Win Business Pitch Competition, Zetas Got Talent Showcase & Concert, and the prestigious Power of S.H.E. Awards Gala, Banquet & Concert, all designed to celebrate achievement, foster innovation, and inspire the next generation of leaders.

"Grand Boulé 2026 represents the extraordinary power that emerges when women unite around a shared commitment to service, leadership, advocacy, and empowerment," said Dr. Stacie NC Grant, International President & CEO of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. "This gathering is more than a conference: it is an opportunity to develop leaders, strengthen communities, create pathways to opportunity, and demonstrate the impact that occurs when women use their voices and influence to drive meaningful change."

In addition to its educational and community initiatives, the 2026 Grand Boulé is expected to generate significant economic activity for Nashville through tourism, hospitality, transportation, dining, entertainment, and local business engagement. The convention further underscores the importance of public-private partnerships in advancing opportunity and community development.

The success of the 2026 Grand Boulé is made possible through the support of sponsors and partners, including Prudential Financial, Amazon, Eli Lilly, Google, JPMorgan Chase, Niagara Bottling Company, and the American Diabetes Association. Together, these partnerships help to expand access to financial literacy, workforce development, entrepreneurship, health equity, digital literacy, and economic empowerment initiatives that strengthen individuals, families, and communities.

The 2026 Grand Boulé is where leadership meets service, advocacy meets action, and women come together to create lasting impact in communities across the globe.

ABOUT ZETA PHI BETA SORORITY, INCORPORATED

Founded on January 16, 1920, on the campus of Howard University, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated is an international organization of professional women committed to Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood. For more than a century, the organization has positively impacted communities through programs and initiatives that advance education, health, economic empowerment, social justice, and leadership development worldwide.

MEDIA CONTACT

Dr. Catrina Pullum

International CoDirector of Public Relations

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated

[email protected]

225-200-1449

SOURCE Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.