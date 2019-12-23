WomenInc. Magazine Announces the 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors

"It is essential that the achievements and success of professional women are showcased in the highest regard and their stories are told in meaningful ways. WomenInc. is proud to recognize this distinguished group of women serving on public boards," said Catrina Young, Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer of WomenInc . "We are inspired by these accomplished executives, their distinguished careers and the corporations that demonstrate inclusive board composition. We offer congratulations and appreciation to the directors recognized in WomenInc.'s Most Influential Corporate Directors edition for their leadership."

Featured in our cover story, Mary Barra had one of the most impactful leadership roles in the automotive industry as CEO of General Motors Company (GM). This issue of WomenInc. examines how this trailblazing executive is driving innovation, inclusiveness and women advancement within GM.

Inside the winter edition, WomenInc. also features articles on Intercontinental Exchange launching the NYSE Board Advisory Council to advance board diversity; Rachael Ray offering high schools a chance to bring the nation's top culinary arts and restaurant management program to their students; Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst joining Big Brothers Big Sisters of America's Board of Directors; Express partnering with Negin Mirsalehi on an exclusive collection; why startups founded by women aren't getting more funding and more.

The full WomenInc. Influential Corporate Directors listing is available now online exclusively at WomenInc.com/2019MICD. WomenInc.'s winter issue is available nationwide via Amazon Prime, Barnes & Noble, and newsstands as of December 20, 2019.

