WomenInc. Magazine Recognizes Brooks' Board Members Among the Most Influential Corporate Directors of 2019

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS) announced that WomenInc. magazine has recognized Ellen Zane and Robyn Davis, both long-standing Brooks board members, as being listed among the most influential corporate directors of 2019. The list from WomenInc. recognizes the top women influencers, achievers, and contributors serving on the corporate boards of S&P 1000/Mid-Cap publicly held companies.

Joe Martin, Brooks' Chairman of the Board, commented, "We would like to congratulate Ellen and Robyn for this honor of being recognized by WomenInc. Their leadership, experience and insight are invaluable to Brooks as we see the company transform itself into a high growth, diversified technology and life sciences company."

Ellen Zane has served as a director on the Board of Brooks Automation since May 2012. Ms. Zane is currently serving as CEO Emeritus and vice chair of the board of trustees at Tufts Medical Center & Floating Hospital for Children, and from 2004 to 2011, she served as its president and chief executive officer. From May 1994 to January 2004, Ms. Zane served as Network President for Partners Healthcare System, a physician/hospital network sponsored by the Harvard affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital. Prior to 2004, Ms. Zane served as chief executive officer of Quincy Hospital in Quincy, Massachusetts. Ms. Zane is also currently a member of the board of directors at Boston Scientific Corporation, a publicly traded worldwide medical devices provider, Haemonetics Corporation, a publicly traded worldwide medical devices provider, since January 2018 and previously from 2012 to 2016, and Synchrony Financial, a publicly traded financial services company, since February 2019, Fiduciary Trust Company, a privately owned wealth management company, AgNovos Healthcare, LLC a privately held medical device company focused on bone health, and nThrive, a privately owned healthcare revenue cycle management company. Ms. Zane previously served as a director of Lincare Holdings Inc. until August 2012, Press Ganey until October 2016, Century Capital Management until June 2017 and Parexel International Corporation until September 2017. Ms. Zane holds a Professional Director Certification from the American College of Corporate Directors.

Robyn Davis has served as a director on the Board of Brooks Automation since June 2013. Ms. Davis has been managing director of AngelHealthcare Investors, LLC, an earlystage private equity investment group focused on medical devices, life sciences and specialty pharmaceutical companies, since 2000. Prior to AngelHealthcare, Ms. Davis was a director of the merchant banking services practices for Barents Group, LLC, and a strategy consultant at Bain & Company. Ms. Davis also serves as a director of two early stage, privately held healthcare companies, Akston Bioscience Corporation and CRA Health, LLC. Ms. Davis holds an Executive Masters Professional Director Certification from the American College of Corporate Directors.

WomenInc.'s winter edition features a directory of more than 700 directors serving on the boards of S&P 1000/Mid-Cap publicly held companies. As a leading business magazine reporting on women's success and achievement, the WomenInc.'s Most Influential Corporate Directors issue is the most comprehensive listing of women executives, influencers and achievers contributing leadership to corporate boards.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks is a leading provider of life science and semiconductor manufacturing automation solutions worldwide. The Company applies its automation and cryogenics expertise to provide a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions across life sciences in areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies. Brooks recently added global capability for gene sequencing and gene synthesis services through its strategic acquisition of GENEWIZ, expanding its sample-based services offerings. With over 40 years as a partner to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Brooks is a provider of industry-leading precision robotics, integrated automation systems and services. Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brooks.com .

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Mark Namaroff

Director, Investor Relations

Brooks Automation

978.262.2635

mark.namaroff@brooks.com

Sherry Dinsmore

Brooks Automation

978.262.2400

sherry.dinsmore@brooks.com

John Mills

Senior Managing Director

ICR, LLC

646.277.1254

John.mills@icrinc.com

SOURCE Brooks Automation

Related Links

http://www.brooks.com

