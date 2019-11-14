WomenInc. Magazine's Fall Legal Issue Recognizes Top Law Firms for Women

WomenInc. surveyed leading law firms nationwide with objective criteria for consideration. Among those reviewed, the law firms that were recognized, had a demonstrated track record of commitment through holistic actions. Important criteria for consideration included activities such as; hiring and retaining women attorneys, promoting women attorneys into equity partnership ranks, providing leadership positions to women attorneys.

Appealing benefits and work-life balance policies of many of the law firms listed included paid time off, parental leaves, flexible work schedules and affinity employee resource groups. The firms in the 2019 listing also have a range of training programs focused on the development and retention of women attorneys.

"WomenInc. Media is proud to recognize the leading law firms in the nation advancing opportunities for women attorneys in important ways," shared Catrina Young, Chief Communications Officer for WomenInc. Media. "Congratulations to the organizations and the women attorneys featured in this issue, their achievements serve as examples of success and inclusion."

Recognizing law firms that celebrate inclusive expertise is an important opportunity to spotlight organizations with initiatives and agendas that advance and promote women. These law firms have purposefully worked to foster inclusion by promoting women attorneys into equity partnership ranks. Many firms have enhanced their women's initiatives and programs dedicated to the mentoring, sponsorship and promotion of women attorneys.

The latest issue of WomenInc. magazine features global philanthropist and author Melinda Gates on the cover and is available at Barnes & Noble bookstores and also online at Amazon. The full Top Law Firms for Women listing can be viewed available online at WomenInc.com/2019TopLawFirms. WomenInc.'s Top Corporate Counsel Women online listing can be viewed by visiting http://womeninc.com/2019topcorporatecounsel.

