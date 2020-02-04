Women's Choice Award® Names Eggland's Best America's Most Recommended™ Eggs For Sixth Consecutive Year

"Being voted the most recommended egg brand by women across America six years in a row is an incredible achievement," according to CEO and Founder of the Women's Choice Award® Delia Passi. "Women account for 93% of all food purchases, so having their stamp of approval only reaffirms Eggland's Best brand commitment is on target."

Brands are selected to receive a Women's Choice Award® based on a national survey that is distributed to over 100,000 women nationwide each year, asking them to select the brands they most highly recommend to their family and friends. The award seal represents the extraordinary power and significance of today's female consumer in determining the most recommended brands, products and services.

"Eggland's Best is thrilled that women nationwide trust the superior taste, nutrition and freshness of our eggs," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "We strive to provide a superior product that women can feel good about purchasing for their families, and we are honored to be recognized for the sixth consecutive year."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer.

"I love empowering women with knowledge they can use to keep their families healthy and feeling their best. Eggland's Best eggs are the only eggs I recommend to my clients and loved ones because incorporating EB eggs into any recipe is a simple and effective way to obtain essential vitamins and nutrients that help maintain overall health," said Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner. "With better nutrition, freshness and taste, EB eggs are far superior to ordinary grocery store eggs."

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness, and variety. For more information about the Women's Choice Award®, visit www.womenschoiceaward.com, and for more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best (EB) is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Due to the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness, and variety, Eggland's Best eggs have won over 100 awards & honors. Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received numerous awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB shell eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, and organic varieties. EB also offers hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, hard-cooked snacks, and is certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Women's Choice Award®

The Women's Choice Award sets the standard for helping women make smarter purchasing choices. The company and its awards identify the brands, products and services that are most recommended and trusted by women. Additionally, they recognize those that deliver a recommendation-worthy customer experience. Awards are based on surveys of thousands of women, as well as research conducted in partnership with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. As the trusted referral source for women, WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women's Choice Award, created the first national award based on the ratings and preferences of women. Visit the official website at www.WomensChoiceAward.com to learn more.

SOURCE Eggland's Best