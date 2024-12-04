Wonderfully Festive and Fun Christmas Airblown® Inflatables from Gemmy

Playful Holiday Scenes and Characters Available Now at Lowe's

DALLAS, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delight and surprise your guests with wonderfully whimsical Gemmy Christmas Airblown® Inflatables. Sold exclusively at Lowe's, these unique decorations were designed with humor and fun in mind.

Amusing Airblown® Inflatable Scenes

Delight and surprise your guests with wonderfully whimsical Gemmy Christmas Airblown® Inflatables. Explore Gemmy's whimsical collection of Christmas Airblown® Inflatables in-store and online at Lowe's.

Christmas whimsy abounds in these hilarious holiday inflatables:

Animated Ski Helicopter : Let the reindeer games begin! Santa pilots a red "North Pole Ski Excursions" helicopter with spinning peppermint-patterned propellers and an adventurous reindeer ready for a mountaintop run. (8-ft wide)

: Let the reindeer games begin! Santa pilots a red "North Pole Ski Excursions" helicopter with spinning peppermint-patterned propellers and an adventurous reindeer ready for a mountaintop run. (8-ft wide) Tropical Hammock: Santa takes a well-deserved break with a coconut drink in hand. Relaxing on a hammock between two decorated palm trees, Santa is fanned by a penguin pal holding a palm leaf. (9-ft wide)

Charming Christmas Critters

Celebrate with quirky Christmas creatures:

This towering Kangaroo wears a red scarf and holds a giant candy cane. Look closely and you'll spot a little joey tucked inside the pouch. (10-ft)

wears a red scarf and holds a giant candy cane. Look closely and you'll spot a little joey tucked inside the pouch. (10-ft) Cheekily licking a candy cane, this cute green Dinosaur wears a Santa hat. (3.5-ft)

Bring the farm to your yard with adorable barnyard buddies:

You'll find a cow, a chicken, and a pig lounging among two gift boxes—one wrapped in buffalo plaid and the other styled as a hay bale—in this charming Barnyard Scene . (6-ft wide)

. (6-ft wide) A perfectly pink Pig waves a cheery hello in a Santa outfit. (3.5-ft)

waves a cheery hello in a Santa outfit. (3.5-ft) An adorable Donkey wears a Santa hat and candy cane-striped scarf. (4-ft)

Dog lovers will howl over these 3.5-ft playful pups decked out for the season:

Bundled up in a red and white knit-patterned sweater, this French Bulldog delivers a spirited attitude.

delivers a spirited attitude. Your Christmas will be anything but blue with this adorable Hound Dog , complete with long ears and dressed in a Santa suit.

, complete with long ears and dressed in a Santa suit. Sporting a plaid Scottish cap and red sweater, this Terrier has a distinctive Scottie beard and is celebrating the holidays in style.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal décor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® Lighting. For more information on products and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Gemmy Industries