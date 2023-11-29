Wondershare Edraw Empowers Users with Major Upgrades for EdrawMax and EdrawMind

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Edraw, a prominent market leader in the field of mind mapping and diagramming tools, is excited to announce substantial user experience enhancements for both EdrawMax and EdrawMind.

The recent transformation of EdrawMax to V13 brings a new user interface and an extensive collection of over 26,000 vector graphics, along with intelligent AI diagram tools. EdrawMax enables users to create charts and diagrams with improved productivity and a better overall experience.

EdrawMind V11, an advanced mind mapping tool, introduces an industry-first cross-platform integration, allowing users to collaborate seamlessly across multiple devices. This update revolutionizes the collaborative landscape by offering enhanced multi-user functionality and cloud file management. EdrawMind is dedicated to optimizing teamwork, boosting collaboration efficiency, and empowering users with a versatile and dynamic collaborative environment.

Kim, Head of Product for Wondershare Edraw, states, "EdrawMax V13 and EdrawMind V11 embody our commitment to user-centric innovation. The refreshed UI and UX of EdrawMax reflect our dedication to user experience, while the multi-platform integration of EdrawMind redefines collaborative possibilities. We believe these updates will empower our users to achieve more, collaborate seamlessly, and visualize their ideas with greater ease."

With these enhancements, Wondershare Edraw continues its mission to make complex ideas simple and enable users worldwide to unleash their full creative potential.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare EdrawMax and EdrawMind are compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. EdrawMax pricing starts at $69 for a six-month subscription, and EdrawMind pricing starts at $39 for a six-month subscription. For free trials and downloads, please visit our official website or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.  

About Wondershare:

Wondershare Technology is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity and productivity solutions. Celebrated for its commitment to innovation, Wondershare has earned accolades from The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp, distinguishing itself in the tech community. Serving over 100 million users in 150 countries, Wondershare provides a vast portfolio of applications that enhance video editing, PDF editing, and data recovery.

