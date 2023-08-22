Wonka© Candy Makes its Magical Return with New Wonka Magic Hat Gummies

Debuting in stores just in time for Warner Bros. Pictures' highly anticipated "Wonka," the limited-edition gummies come in four fruity flavors and feature a magical surprise inside every bite.

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Warner Bros. Pictures' big screen spectacle "Wonka"—which tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today—Wonka Candy returns with its newest innovation, the "limited-edition" Wonka Magic Hat Gummies.

Wonka Magic Hat Gummies are a fun, imaginative treat that allows fans to become part of the delicious and magical world of Willy Wonka. Each pack includes an assortment of top hat-shaped gummies in four fruity flavor combinations, including Strawberry Watermelon, Raspberry Grape, Orange Strawberry, and Magic Berries. For added fun, every Magic Hat Gummi includes a sweet magical surprise with each fruity bite.

The exciting return of Wonka candy comes in anticipation of the upcoming Warner Bros. Pictures' movie Wonka, which will debut in theaters nationwide on December 15. 

"For decades, the name 'Wonka' has been synonymous with sweet treats that bring joy, wonder, and the magic of childhood to people of all ages," said Greg Guidotti, Chief Marketing officer at Ferrara Candy Co. "And with the anticipation of the new Wonka movie, we are excited to help bring the film to life through the return of the Wonka brand to sugar confections with the new Magic Hat Gummies. With this innovation, our goal is to create fun and imaginative experiences through candy that offers fans a little bit of magic with every bite."

Additionally, with the launch of this new candy treat, Ferrara and Warner Bros. are bringing the magical world of "Wonka" directly to fans with the 'Dream It & Do It' text to win sweepstakes. With every purchase, fans will receive $5 in movie rewards to see the movie in-person (while supplies last) and have the chance to win a Warner Bros. Studio Hollywood Deluxe Tour for 4 people and other great prizes. Simply text 'WONKA' to the code (811811) located on packs of Wonka Magic Hat Gummies to be automatically entered to win.

Beginning September 1, Wonka Magic Hat Gummies will be available at Walmart stores and then at retailers nationwide from September 28, for a limited time only. The fruity gummies come in both 4 oz and 6 oz bags at a suggested retail price between $1.99 and $3.69. Prices may vary.

For more info on Wonka Magic Hat Gummies and the 'Dream It & Do It' sweepstakes, visit www.wonkasweepstakes.com.

For more info about the new Wonka movie, visit www.wonkamovie.com.

AboutFerrara 
Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is a powerhouse in the North American and global sugar confections category. A passionate team of more than 6,000 employees work together to share delight in every bite through our beloved candy brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 30 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara's superior innovation is rooted in diversity of thought, experience, and people, helping us introduce new candy products that make everyday moments a bit sweeter. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution, and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.   

About Wonka (film)
Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl's most iconic children's book and one of the best-selling children's books of all time, "Wonka" tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today. From Paul King, writer/director of the "Paddington" films, David Heyman, producer of "Harry Potter," "Gravity," "Fantastic Beasts" and "Paddington," and producers Alexandra Derbyshire (the "Paddington" films, "Jurassic World: Dominion") and Luke Kelly ("Roald Dahl's The Witches"), comes an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem, and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor. Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time—proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you're lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible. Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, a Heyday Films Production, a Paul King Confection, "Wonka," set to open in theaters and in IMAX internationally beginning December 13, 2023 and in North America on December 15, 2023; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

CONTACT: Emilie King, [email protected]

