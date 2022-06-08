Wood Partners & CP Capital US Expand Partnership with Groundbreaking of Luxury Residential Community Near Atlanta: Alta North

CUMMING, Ga., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading national multifamily real estate developer Wood Partners today announced the groundbreaking of its latest high-end residential community—Alta North—less than an hour from downtown Atlanta in Cumming, Georgia. The new community will be developed as a joint venture with CP Capital US, a highly disciplined U.S. real estate manager specializing in multifamily investments. It is scheduled to open in late 2023 with pre-leasing officially starting in Fall 2023.

Situated at the intersection of GA 400 and Settingdown Circle in Forsyth County, Alta North will provide future residents with an array of nearby dining and retail options, as well as access to Atlanta's city center less than an hour away. The forthcoming community will be part of a larger planned development, which will bring more than 15,000 sq. ft. of commercial space and a new public road connecting the adjacent residential development to the north to Settingdown Circle.

"Atlanta has been one of the country's best performing rental markets since the onset of the pandemic, due to the region's strong economic growth and in-migration," said Kristi Nootens, Vice President of Investments at CP Capital US. "We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Wood Partners to deliver a top-tier multifamily project in the booming market of Forsyth County."

Once complete, Alta North will feature 310 one- and two-bedroom apartment homes across a combination of 3-story and 3/4 split buildings. Boasting luxurious, modern finishes, each of Alta North's apartment homes will come outfitted with rich wood-style plank flooring, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances including microwave hoods, undermounted single bowl sinks, and designer tile backsplashes to offer residents a relaxing and welcoming place to call home. Additional high-end features include full-sized in-home washer and dryers and beautiful granite countertops in both the kitchen and bathrooms.

Outside of their homes, residents will be able to take advantage of Alta North's best-in-class community amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool with a tanning ledge, multiple grilling stations and fire pits throughout the property, and an on-site pet park and pet spa. Within the community clubhouse, residents will also have access to a 24/7 state-of-the-art fitness center, lounge and social gathering areas, and rentable office spaces for co-working.

"Wood Partners is thrilled to continue its expansion within the Metro Atlanta market with the groundbreaking of our newest community—Alta North," said Bennett Sands, Managing Director. "Alta North presents a prime opportunity for Wood Partners to capitalize on the on-going growth across Georgia, and we look forward to continuing to play a positive role in the area's development by delivering Wood Partners' signature mix of comfort and luxury to future residents."

Wood Partners has partnered with CP Capital, formerly known as HQ Capital Real Estate, on 22 development projects in the past, most recently Alta 99th in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 90,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.5 billion. The company currently owns 70 properties across the United States representing more than 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For two years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

About CP Capital US

CP Capital, formerly known as HQ Capital Real Estate, is a highly disciplined U.S. real estate investment manager focused on the multifamily sector. Founded in 1989, the firm has invested in more than $15 billion of U.S. real estate through sponsored funds and separate accounts on behalf of global institutions, family offices and ultra-high net worth individuals. These investments total more than 70,000 residential units and 21 million square feet of commercial space. In-house capabilities of CP Capital also include asset and construction management, capital markets, legal, reporting, and tax structuring expertise. Through its consistent participation in the market over the past three decades, the firm has developed deep relationships across the real estate industry. CP Capital's primary investment strategy focuses on opportunistic and value-add rental apartment investments with best-in-class joint venture partners in growth markets throughout the U.S., which has resulted in a strong track record of more than 230 realized multifamily fund investments as of March 31, 2022. Visit cpcapitalus.com for more information.

