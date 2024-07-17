Wood Partners Breaks Ground on Alta Westover Hills in San Antonio

Leading multifamily developer begins construction on its 12th development in the region

SAN ANTONIO, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a renowned national leader in multifamily real estate development, along with Germany based capital partner EIG EuroInvestor, is proud to announce the official groundbreaking of its latest community, Alta Westover Hills. Wood Partners is set to deliver the luxury community in June 2025.

Located on the west side of San Antonio at 10718 State Highway 151, Alta Westover Hills provides strong regional accessibility with immediate access to SH 151 and Loop 1604. The apartment community is situated within the master-planned 1,300-acre development, Westover Hills, home to more than 30,000 employees and located near numerous retail and entertainment centers, such as Alamo Ranch, Culebra Commons, Santikos Entertainment Casablanca, Sea World and more. Additionally, the Alta Westover Hills community is near multiple large employers, including Microsoft Data Center, Frost Bank, and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital.

"We were drawn to the Texas Hill Country's rich history, which will be celebrated throughout the community with design elements such as shiplap, board-and-batten siding and natural earth tone colors," said Bart Barrett, Managing Director at Wood Partners. "With its prime location, unique features and amenities, Alta Westover Hills is an excellent addition to our San Antonio portfolio."

Kilian Kagel of EIG added: "We are very happy to have joined Wood Partners in this great opportunity. It'll be a perfect addition to this San Antonio submarket and we can't wait to see it come to life."

The property features 312 apartments, including one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Residences will have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplashes, custom cabinets, and full-sized washers and dryers in all units. Each unit will feature wood-style flooring in the kitchens, living rooms and bathrooms and upscale carpet in the bedrooms. Additionally, select units will have a private yard.

Alta Westover Hills will offer superior amenities. Residents can enjoy a resort-style pool, clubroom, fitness center, business center, conference and entertainment spaces, outdoor kitchen and dining areas, and a dog park. All common areas have wireless connectivity and feature the latest audio/visual technology and urban living design.

Since 2017, Wood Partners has completed or is in the process of completing, 12 communities throughout South/Central Texas, totaling 3,460 units. In February, Wood Partners began leasing at Alta Rolling Oaks, another project in San Antonio set to be completed in September 2024. For more information on Wood Partners and its communities, visit woodpartners.com .

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development and construction of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 100,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $21 billion. The company currently owns 80+ properties across the United States representing more than 25,000 units. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 19 major markets covering development across 18 states nationwide. Wood Partners is consistently ranked as one of the five largest multifamily developers in the United States. For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

About EuroInvestor

EuroInvestor (EIG) is a Hamburg, Germany based Real Estate Investment Management Firm that identifies and manages US Investment Opportunities for European Investors. Over the past 25 years, EIG has invested $1.7 billion in real estate. Since 2014, EIG has started 19 projects with Wood Partners, establishing a track record of excellent returns with 11 highly successful projects sold and the balance in process and seasoning.

