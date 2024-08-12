Wood Partners Adds More Living Options to Charlotte, N.C.

Leading multifamily developer brings its attainable and luxury brands to a target market

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily developer Wood Partners expands its presence in Charlotte with Alta 10th and Seigle and Altera Mint Hill, bringing its total to 16 developments in the city and 30 in the state. These new multifamily properties will bring more than 550 units to one of the fastest-growing cities in the country.

"Wood Partners' expansion in Charlotte includes both our attainable and luxury line, providing ample living opportunities that support the vibrant and growing community," said Jensie Teague, vice president of development at Wood Partners. "Charlotte is experiencing a population boom due to its pleasant weather, thriving entertainment options, relatively low cost of living and more. We are very active in this market and look forward to opening these new communities soon."

Altera Mint Hill is a 252-unit garden-style apartment community in East Charlotte featuring a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment layouts. The apartments are part of the Wood Partners' Altera brand, a new attainable housing initiative offering upscale living at cost-effective rates. Bordering Mint Hill, a major suburb of Charlotte, Altera Mint Hill is strategically located near a new Publix-anchored shopping center, Charlotte's first Whataburger, Novant's Mint Hill Medical Hospital and offers easy access to I-485 for seamless commutes to many of the cities' major employment hubs. In addition to the neighborhood offerings, the apartment community includes a fitness center, clubhouse, coffee bar, pool courtyard, outdoor grill station and lounge area and park-style green common space. Altera Mint Hill broke ground earlier this month and is set to be delivered in the first quarter of 2026.

Alta 10th and Seigle will include 302 units, including a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment layouts. Situated in Charlotte's vibrant Plaza Midwood submarket, the community is surrounded by a unique mix of restaurants, coffee shops, brew pubs and bars. Along with the bountiful neighborhood amenities, residents will have access to a Classic Vinyl listening studio, rooftop lounge and sky terrace, fitness studio, private micro-offices, a saltwater pool and sun deck, casual resident lounge and game room, dog spa and bicycle shop. Residents can expect stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and upscale finishes. Alta 10th and Seigle broke ground in April 2024, with the first units expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Wood Partners remains active across the Piedmont region with 30 properties throughout Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina. Alta Harris Farms, a 380-unit luxury community, is also under construction in Mooresville, a suburb of Charlotte. In addition, Wood Partners and GTIS Partners delivered Alta West Morehead, a 260,000-square-foot, 308-unit multifamily community located in the Ashley Park neighborhood, last July. For more information on Wood Partners and its communities, visit woodpartners.com .

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development and construction of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 100,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $21 billion. The company currently owns 80+ properties across the United States representing more than 25,000 units. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 19 major markets covering development across 18 states nationwide. Wood Partners is consistently ranked as one of the five largest multifamily developers in the United States. For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

