Wood Partners Bolsters Atlanta Office with Key Leadership Hire

Marc Brambrut joins as Managing Director to support growing development across Georgia

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily developer Wood Partners today announced the hiring of Marc Brambrut as Managing Director in Atlanta, strengthening the firm's leadership team as it expands its presence throughout Georgia.

"This addition underscores the confidence we have in this market and the continued demand for high-quality multifamily development," said Bennett Sands, Executive Managing Director at Wood Partners. "Adding Marc to the team allows us to pursue new opportunities, deepen partnerships and advance a pipeline that will play an important role in our growth as we head into the new year."

In this role, Brambrut is responsible for the sourcing, financing and development of multifamily and mixed-use communities throughout Georgia, with an emphasis on the Atlanta metropolitan region. He will lead the local team in shaping development strategy and guiding opportunities from concept through completion.

"Wood Partners has a well-established presence in Georgia, and I'm looking forward to contributing my experience to a team that values thoughtful, community-driven developments," said Brambrut. "I'm committed to helping expand the firm's pipeline and delivering projects that support the needs of residents across the region."

Prior to joining Wood Partners, Brambrut served as Senior Vice President of Development at Portman Residential, where he helped lead the firm's multifamily development platform and pipeline strategy. He previously held senior roles as a regional development partner for Fairfield Residential and as Senior Vice President of Novare Group, delivering large-scale urban and suburban mixed-use projects across major Sunbelt markets. Over the course of his career, he's been actively involved in the development of more than 11,000 apartment and condominium residences nationwide.

Brambrut received a master's degree in Real Estate Finance and Development from Johns Hopkins University and holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia.

Wood Partners has remained very active in 2025 and will continue to actively pursue multifamily developments as it enters the new year. Most recently, the firm announced a meaningful minority investment (a 19.5% stake) in the company by a subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation. For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development and construction of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 115,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $24 billion. The company currently owns more than 80 properties across the United States, representing approximately 25,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 17 major markets across the country. Wood Partners is consistently ranked as one of the five largest multifamily developers in the United States. For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

