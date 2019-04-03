Wood Partners Announces Construction of New Massachusetts Community

STONEHAM, Mass., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development and acquisition, is progressing with construction on a new community in Stoneham, Massachusetts.

The three-building, 261-unit community is scheduled to open in March 2020 in Stoneham, a submarket of Metro Boston. The property is located in an area rich with top employment opportunities, including Amazon, General Electric and Massachusetts General Hospital. The community is also located near the I-95 and I-93 corridors, which offer plentiful career opportunities due to the growth of life science and technology companies in the area.

"Langwood Commons is an optimal location, combining proximity to first-rate employment with unparalleled access to nature and convenience to Metro Boston," said Jim Lambert, managing director for Wood Partners. "This area has demonstrated demand for best-in-class apartment living and we're excited to bring a high-quality Wood Partners community to the market."

Due to the exceptional quality of life, cultural offerings, diversified employment and well-developed infrastructure, Metro Boston is considered to be one of the nation's most desirable areas to live and work. In addition to being in close proximity to Spot Pond, the site is adjacent to the 2,200-plus acre Middlesex Fells Reservation, known locally as The Fells, a year-round outdoor space that provides outlets for hiking and biking to Stoneham residents.

The new property will offer immediate access to nature-based amenities and quick entry onto Route 93, creating a distinct and convenient live-work atmosphere in one of Boston's premier submarkets. Additionally, Langwood Commons is just minutes from downtown Boston, Logan International Airport and multiple freeways that provide access to the entire region.

The project broke ground in November 2018 and is the company's twelfth project in the greater Boston area.

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. It ranks consistently among the top five multifamily developers in the country. Through quality construction, responsible land development and intelligent design, its communities reflect the aesthetic and social fabric of the community and provide a luxurious living experience at a fair price. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 75,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $13.1 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 63 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 17,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 18 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

