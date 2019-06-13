Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta Baytown in Texas

BAYTOWN, Texas, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development and acquisition, announced earlier today the grand opening of its newest luxury residential community – Alta Baytown – in Baytown, Texas.

The new, residential community is located at 1600 Santavy Street, in close proximity to the Garth Road thoroughfare that feeds the Baytown submarket and provides direct access to the greater Houston metro area.

"Alta Baytown is a one-of-a-kind residence in the Baytown submarket," said Bart Barrett, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "The community is adjacent to not only a plentiful center of employment opportunities but also a vast amount of retail, as well. Alta Baytown offers residents state-of-the-art technological amenities and a mix of floor plans, ranging from classic apartment living to townhome units with attached garages, giving our residents the option to have a more traditional 'home' experience."

Baytown is also home to ExxonMobil Baytown, the largest petrochemical complex in the United States, the Houston Ship Channel, and the Port of Houston, the busiest port in the United States for the past 22 years. In addition, a Kroger Marketplace-anchored shopping center and the San Jacinto Mall redevelopment project are also nearby to the community, adding ample shopping and entertainment options to the surrounding areas.

Alta Baytown is designed with the urban family in mind. Units offer Bluetooth-enabled technology systems, a state-of-the-art package delivery system and a business center with two private conference rooms. Residents have access to the Precor gym equipment found in the fitness center, which is also complete with a Peloton bike system and Preva technology that residents can utilize via their own streaming services and accounts. A bike shop, pet spa and dog park are also all on-site.

Inside both the apartment units and the townhomes, renters will find modern finishes that distinguish this community from others in the market and provide an A-class, custom-built living experience. Inside the units, sought-after amenities abound, including granite kitchen countertops, custom-patterned tile backsplashes, stainless Energy Star appliances, wood flooring, en-suite master baths with custom-framed mirrors, walk-in closets, solar shades and full-size washer and dryer. Residents can also enjoy views of the man-made lake, which brings a natural setting to the property.

The community totals 336 units, featuring 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom custom-designed floor plans with 9-10 foot ceilings. Alta Baytown joins a list of eighteen properties managed by Wood Partners in Texas and is the first in Baytown.

