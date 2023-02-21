Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta Cooley Station in Thriving City of Gilbert, Arizona

GILBERT, Ariz., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a leading national multifamily real estate developer and manager, announced the grand opening of its newest luxury residential community, Alta Cooley Station, in Gilbert, Arizona today. Located just southeast of Phoenix, Alta Cooley Station marks Wood Partners' first development in the Gilbert area, ranked as one of the fastest growing cities in America.

Located at 2550 South Recker Road, Alta Cooley Station puts residents within minutes of the Phoenix-Gateway Airport, San Tan Mall, Verde Cooley Station, the 202 freeway, as well as a wide range of amenities and entertainment options in the East Valley area. The community is also near several of the area's major employers including ASU Polytechnic Campus, East Valley Institute of Technology (EVIT), Deloitte, Merrill Lynch, GoDaddy and Liberty Mutual.

"With its amazing growth rate, Gilbert is becoming one of the most desirable areas to live in the metro-Phoenix area," said Clay Richardson, Managing Director at Wood Partners. "We are pleased to open the doors to Alta Cooley Station and look forward to providing our residents with the high level of luxury and comfort synonymous with Wood Partners, and also serve as a true partner for the growing Gilbert community."

Alta Cooley Station offers 248 apartment homes, providing a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as townhomes with attached garages. Homes features an array of high-end finishes including stainless steel GE appliances, sleek cabinetry with modern accents, quartz kitchen countertops with tile backsplash, wood-style plank flooring, lighted bathroom mirrors, walk-in closets for every unit, as well as full size washer and dryer sets. Select homes feature an upgraded Tech Package for added convenience.

Throughout the community, Alta Cooley Station residents have access to a suite of attractive amenities including a resort-style pool and jacuzzi and BBQ grills. Inside, residents have access to a 24-hour fitness center and yoga studio, club room, performance stage, micro-offices and conference area, Wi-Fi lounge and coffee bar, game room and a speakeasy.

Alta Cooley Station is situated next door to Verde at Cooley Station, Gilbert's newest retail entertainment center. Verde at Cooley Station offers an array of shopping, dining and entertainment. In addition, Alta Cooley Station's prime location places residents near more than 2.3 million square-feet of retail and dining space at SanTan Village, as well as the rich history and culture of downtown Gilbert's Heritage District.

Alta Cooley Station is managed by Wood Residential. Visit https://altacooleystation.com/ for more information.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of nearly 90,000 conventional multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.5 billion. The company currently owns more than 70 properties across the United States representing over 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential , an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For three years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com .

CONTACT: Rylie Geraci, [email protected]

SOURCE Wood Partners