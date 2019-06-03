Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta Dairies in Atlanta

ATLANTA, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multifamily real estate development and acquisition, announced the grand opening of its newest luxury residential community – Alta Dairies – in Atlanta, Georgia.

The new, residential community is located at 777 Memorial Drive SE, in the heart of the East Atlanta submarket. It is a centerpiece of the ongoing Atlanta Dairies redevelopment and the revitalization of Memorial Drive, a major east-west connection in East Atlanta. With immediate access to the Atlanta BeltLine when the extension to Memorial Drive opens this summer, residents will be able to benefit from the redevelopment and revitalization of this thoroughfare.

"The East Atlanta submarket has seen a phenomenal transformation over the last decade," said Bennett Sands, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "We believed that our Atlanta Portfolio would benefit greatly by having a major investment in this submarket, and we are excited to be launching that effort with the grand opening of Alta Dairies."

In addition to its central location, Alta Dairies is strategically positioned in the midst of a competitive employment region. With notable career opportunities at Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, Emory University, Morehouse College, UPS, AT&T, Grady Hospital and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, among the broad number of Fortune 500 companies headquartered in the region, residents have top-caliber employment options in close proximity. There are also a number of outdoor spaces within a short distance, including Grant Park, Cabbagetown Park and Historic Fourth Ward Park.

"It was important to us to ensure that we were preserving the vibrant cultural elements of the East Atlanta submarket when designing Alta Dairies," said Sands. "That is why you will find community spaces filled with authentic, local art and graphic graffiti."

Alta Dairies is a premier, residential property in Reynoldstown that champions a community experience. For both the avid outdoor enthusiast and the technology-savvy young professional, Alta Dairies has amenities for all. An impressive indoor/outdoor rooftop sky lounge with double-sided fireplace boasts unparalleled views of Downtown and Midtown Atlanta, along with outdoor biergarten with bocce and yard games, outdoor kitchens with gas grills, a saltwater swimming pool with a tanning shelf, and expansive bicycle storage room and repair center. Residents will also be able to enjoy a 24/7 fitness center with power gym and dedicated yoga studio, a pet spa and wash room, business center and conference room with rentable office spaces, as well as a fully furnished guest suite.

Inside, units have been designed to elevate the standard of living in this submarket. Units feature high ceilings, private patios or balconies, stainless steel kitchen appliances, gas ranges, quartz countertops, and other modern finishes that make the apartment homes at Alta Dairies the top of their class.

The community totals 312 units, featuring studios, and 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans, and offers an on-site parking garage. Alta Dairies joins a list of three properties managed by Wood Partners in Atlanta, with several under construction and in the pipeline.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. It ranks consistently among the top five multifamily developers in the country. Through quality construction, responsible land development and intelligent design, its communities reflect the aesthetic and social fabric of the community and provide a luxurious living experience at a fair price. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 75,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $13.1 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 63 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 17,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 18 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

