Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta Green Mountain in Lakewood, Colorado

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multifamily real estate development, announced the grand opening of its new luxury residential community – Alta Green Mountain – in Lakewood, Colorado.

The new residential community, which is situated on 12.6 acres at 13055 West Mississippi Court, offers a prime location balanced between the city and the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

Alta Green Mountain offers a prime location, balanced between the city and the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

"Lakewood is one of the most desirable submarkets in the Denver metropolitan area," said Clay Iman, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "Alta Green Mountain residents will enjoy the unique qualities the property offers, as it is positioned at the base of the foothills and has the feeling of a mountain resort nestled in the city. Residents will have immediate access to 2,400 acres of open space in Lakewood's second-largest park. The community offers incredible views of the Denver skyline, immediate access to major employment centers, convenient access to an active lifestyle, and the ability to readily escape into the mountains."

Alta Green Mountain provides convenient access to a number of major roadways, including Interstate 70, Highway 285, C-470, and 6th Avenue, quickly connecting residents to downtown Denver and job centers across Denver's west side, as well as to the nearby mountains.

The new community is a short distance from the Denver Federal Center, the largest concentration of federal agencies outside of Washington, D.C., with more than 6,200 employees at 26 agencies. Belmar, a mixed-use, open-air lifestyle mall with 800,000 square feet of office space and a large number of retail outlets, is four miles from the property down West Alameda Avenue, offering many employment, dining and entertainment options. Safeway, Whole Foods, Natural Grocers and Sprouts provide a full complement of grocery stores nearby.

Alta Green Mountain is just blocks from Green Mountain Park and its hiking and bike trails and is seven miles from the world-famous Red Rocks Amphitheater. Additionally, the community features expansive on-site outdoor amenities, including a year-round pool and spa, indoor/outdoor clubhouse, central green space, a communal fire pit and other exterior gathering areas.

Alta Green Mountain has a number of other resort-style amenities, including keyless entries, a double-height fitness space, co-working spaces, community game room and an outdoor kitchen with a dining area. The community is pet-friendly, offering a dog wash and on-site dog run.

The apartment homes offer high-end finishes including granite countertops, faux wood-plank flooring, 42-inch kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances, plus the convenience of in-unit washers and dryers. Several units feature views of the mountains or the Denver skyline.

Alta Green Mountain offers 260 units, each with a private balcony, in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The community's 10 buildings sit at different heights across the property, providing favorable views from the apartments and creating an appealing community aesthetic near the foothills.

Leasing is currently underway. For more information, visit altagreenmountain.com.

Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta Green Mountain in Lakewood, Colorado

