Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta Longwood in Central Florida

LONGWOOD, Fla., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development, announced today the grand opening of its newest luxury residential community - Alta Longwood - in Longwood, Florida. Leasing is underway at www.altalongwood.com.

Located at 881 W. Warren Avenue, Alta Longwood is less than one-half mile west of Historic Downtown Longwood and just 20 minutes northeast of Downtown Orlando via Interstate 4. The community is conveniently situated at the heart of the area's employment and retail centers in neighboring Altamonte Springs, Lake Mary/Heathrow and Maitland/Winter Park, while offering residents all the perks of small-town living with its top-rated schools, abundant green spaces and neighborhood feel.

Alta Longwood's 263 elevator-served units feature best-in-class finishes, including stainless-steel kitchen appliances, side-by-side refrigerators with water and ice dispensers, front-control, glass-top cooking ranges, soft-close kitchen cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting, premium white quartz countertops in kitchens and baths, white herringbone kitchen tile backsplash and wood-inspired plank flooring in spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Upper floors feature screened balconies while ground-floor residences offer either private fenced yards or direct, gated-access to private courtyards. Finally, the gated community provides residents the convenience and security of enclosed, controlled-access building corridors and electronic door locks at unit entries.

Resident amenities are similarly abundant and include a resident clubhouse/lounge with free Wi-Fi throughout, a private study, library and conference rooms, and a game room with a pool table, shuffleboard and foosball. The community also features a high-tech fitness studio with a variety of cardio equipment, free weights and a separate virtual yoga/spinning room. Three private resident courtyards overlook a scenic pond feature, the trophy of which includes a resort-style swimming pool with a sundeck, private cabanas, gas grills, a fire pit and an outdoor covered pool pavilion.

Additionally, residents will have access to an automated "smart" package room with dry cleaning lockers and cold storage for perishables as well as storage units, a bicycle storage room and private detached garages. The community is also pet friendly, with an outdoor pet washing pavilion, a leash-free pet park and dog fountain.

"Alta Longwood is an ideal place to call home for those seeking a family- and community-oriented location with a quaint neighborhood feel," said Bryan Borland, Managing Director at Wood Partners. "With its excellent schools, nearby parks, stable employment base and convenient transportation network, Longwood offers a comfortable and desirable lifestyle."

The community is walkable to Longwood Station, served by SunRail - Central Florida's commuter rail - connecting to stations in Maitland, Winter Park, Downtown Orlando, and Kissimmee. It is also just steps from Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital, a full-service medical/surgical community hospital. Longwood also features some of the best schools in the area, including nearby Lyman High School - one of the top public high schools in the state.

Reiter Park, a newly updated 7-acre community park that includes a playground, walking paths, tennis and basketball courts, a fishing dock and amphitheater is less than one-half mile walk away. Additionally, nearby grocery, retail and restaurant choices within walkable range offer residents the convenience of small-town living just steps outside their modern community.

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 85,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $15.6 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 68 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 18,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 20 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

