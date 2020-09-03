Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta Med Main in Houston

HOUSTON, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development, announced today the grand opening of its newest luxury residential community – Alta Med Main – in Houston, Texas. The four-story community features 338 units comprised of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Leasing is currently underway at www.livealtamedmain.com and first move-ins began in early September.

Located in the Texas Medical Center, a short distance from Downtown Houston, Alta Med Main offers residents easy access to major employment centers in the area, including Texas Medical Center, Rice University, and Downtown. NRG Stadium, the Museum District, the Houston Zoo and Hermann Park are also nearby.

"We are excited to welcome residents from across the Houston area to this market-leading community," said Bart Barrett, Managing Director at Wood Partners. "Alta Med Main gives residents unequaled luxury in the midst of the largest medical city in the world. This fantastic location provides everything our residents need right around the corner."

The new community is conveniently located just north of Interstate 610, and within minutes of both the NRG Park/Astrodome and Fannin South Transit Stations, giving residents easy access to transportation that connects across the Houston megaregion. There is a wide variety of retail and grocery options in the neighborhood, including Target, Walmart, Costco and Kroger.

In addition to luxurious apartments, the community offers state-of-the-art amenities for residents to enjoy outside of their homes. These include a clubroom, sky lounge with kitchen area, business center with reserve-able micro-offices, a conference room, and a 24/7 fitness center with a virtual fitness studio. The community also boasts two courtyards that include a resort-style pool with sun deck, a tranquility space and entertaining areas, as well as a dog park with a pet washing station. Residents will also have access to a Luxor package room, enabling stress-free package pickup.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 82,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $15.1 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 68 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 18,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 19 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

[email protected]

415-227-9700

Related Images

wood-partners-announces-grand.jpg

Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta Med Main in Houston

The four-story community features 338 units.

SOURCE Wood Partners

Related Links

http://www.livealtamedmain.com

