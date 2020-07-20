Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta NV in Henderson, Nevada

HENDERSON, Nev., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development and acquisition, announced today the grand opening of its newest luxury residential community - Alta NV - in Henderson, Nevada.

At 1250 Wigwam Parkway, Alta NV offers apartment homes with high-quality finishes close to local hiking trails, parks and dining options. Set on sixteen acres, the expansive community features resort-style amenities, just twenty minutes from the Las Vegas strip and airport.

"Known for its outstanding quality of life and business climate, Henderson is the ideal location for an impressive community like Alta NV," said Todd Taylor, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "Wood Partners is proud of our great partnership with Principal Real Estate Investors on this development, and we look forward to welcoming residents to their new apartment homes."

The Galleria at Sunset and the upscale, mixed-use development, The District at Green Valley Ranch, provide residents with dining and shopping options nearby. Residents can also enjoy an active lifestyle hiking trails at Black Mountain, exploring Cornerstone Park and Reunion Trails Park, or at one of the numerous local golf courses. Nearby grocery store options include the popular Whole Foods Market, Natural Grocers and Sprouts Farmers Market.

The community's location provides easy access to Interstate 515 and Interstate 215, allowing short commutes to major employers in the booming Henderson job market or Downtown Las Vegas.

High-end amenities at Alta NV include a resort-style swimming pool with in-water seating and a tanning deck, an outdoor entertainment space fitted with a grilling station and shaded terrace. The expansive club room, community speakeasy bar and golf simulator lounge will facilitate social gatherings, while the 24/7 athletic center features Precor and TRX equipment. The community also has outdoor green space, an on-site pet park and private micro-offices.

Alta NV offers 347 units in a combination of one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Each apartment home features top-of-the-line kitchen finishes, including stainless GE Energy Star appliances, quartz countertops and custom-patterned tile backsplash. All homes have a full-size, in-unit washer and dryer, and walk-in closets, alongside wood-style flooring.

Property management will be provided by Wood Residential Services. Leasing is currently underway at www.livealtanv.com.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 82,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $15.1 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 68 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 18,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 19 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

About Principal Real Estate Investors

Principal Real Estate Investors manages or sub-advises $78.6 Billion in commercial real estate assets (as of March 31, 2020). The firm's real estate capabilities include both public and private equity and debt investment alternatives. Principal Real Estate Investors is the dedicated real estate group of Principal Global Investors, a diversified asset management organization and a member of the Principal Financial Group®.

Media Contact: Michael Campbell

[email protected]

415-227-9700

Related Images

wood-partners-announces-grand.jpg

Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta NV in Henderson, Nevada

Alta NV offers apartment homes with high-quality finishes close to local hiking trails, parks and dining options.

SOURCE Wood Partners