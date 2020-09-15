Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta Spring Creek in Garland

GARLAND, Texas, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development and acquisition, announced the grand opening of its newest luxury residential community – Alta Spring Creek – in Garland, Texas. Leasing is currently underway at altaspringcreek.com.

Alta Spring Creek includes 225 units in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.

Located at 6310 Naaman Forest Blvd., the new community is located a short drive from some of the highest-growth economic hubs in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. Alta Spring Creek's location places residents minutes from CityLine – home to regional headquarters for both State Farm and Raytheon – as well as the Telecom Corridor that boasts an unparalleled concentration of manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare and financial services establishments.

"The Dallas team of Wood Partners is proud to open Alta Spring Creek, a conveniently located, high-quality community," said Ryan Miller, Managing Director of Wood Partners. "Alta Spring Creek residents have access to top-notch amenities located near a variety of job opportunities and surrounded by beautiful local scenery."

In addition to area job opportunities, Alta Spring Creek's location in the 190 Corridor will provide residents with numerous restaurant, bar and retail options at nearby Firewheel Town Center. The area is home to a number of grocery options as well, with Whole Foods, Kroger, Tom Thumb and Aldi nearby.

As part of a robust set of amenities, Alta Spring Creek includes a number of community-shared spaces, maximizing the best of the region's indoor-outdoor lifestyle. A spacious fitness center features Precor equipment and a dedicated yoga and CrossFit studio. The large, resort-style pool area includes tanning ledges, outdoor fire pits and BBQ grilling areas. A portion of Spring Creek, which runs along the property, offers an area for outdoor activities and events while providing a calming natural backdrop for residents to relax and recharge daily.

Alta Spring Creek now joins a list of 16 properties managed by Wood Partners in Texas, 12 of which are in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with three more currently in development.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that develops, constructs and manages multifamily communities. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 82,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $15.1 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 68 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 18,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 19 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

