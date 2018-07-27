Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta Waterside

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development and acquisition, announced the grand opening of its new community – Alta Waterside – in Fort Worth, Texas.

A one-of-a-kind residential community located at 3964 Watercourse Drive, Alta Waterside is one of the first luxury housing offerings in a larger mixed-use development called "Waterside," which has seen recent openings by retailers such as Whole Foods, REI, Sur La Table, Steel City Pops, Taco Diner, Zoe's, Tricky Fish, and Piattello Italian.

"Alta Waterside provides our residents walkable access to numerous restaurant and retail options in a lush, natural setting," said Ryan Miller, Managing Director for Wood Partners' North Texas Development Operations. "Surrounded by towering trees, hike and bike trails, and open space along the banks of the Trinity River, Alta Waterside is a respite that is only a short commute to downtown Fort Worth via the Chisholm Trail Parkway."

Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Cultural District, Alta Waterside is in close proximity to Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth Zoo and Botanic Gardens, and Sundance Square – an area that attracts 10 million visitors annually. This location uniquely positions Alta Waterside at the crossroads of culture, lifestyle, and entertainment.

Just a few miles away, the Medical District is a major employment resource for the area, housing 20 hospitals and providing over 30,000 competitive healthcare jobs a year. Proximity to Texas Christian University, a nationally ranked university, also elevates the prestige of Alta Waterside.

Open now, Alta Waterside totals 361 units, featuring efficiencies, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Units feature a mix of wrap, surface parked and townhouses with sought-after upgrades such as stainless steel appliances, washer and dryers, and contemporary chrome finishes.

