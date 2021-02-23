Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta West Alabama in Houston

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development, announced today the grand opening of its newest luxury residential community - Alta West Alabama - in Houston, Texas. Leasing is currently underway at the community and more information can be found at AltaWestAlabama.com.

Located at 3623 W Alabama St., the new community is centrally located between the River Oaks, Highland Village, Greenway Plaza, and Upper Kirby neighborhoods, placing it in one of Houston's most sought-after submarkets. The community is also in close proximity to Interstates 69 and 610, easily connecting it to the rest of the Greater Houston area.

Alta West Alabama has best-in-class amenities and features that will provide an A-class living experience, setting the community apart in the market. The community's 304 units feature a mix of one, two and three-bedroom floor plans with open-concept designs. The apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, gas cooktops, quartz countertops, and full-size washer and dryers.

The community also has numerous amenities to maximize both indoor and outdoor living. Outdoor living amenities include two courtyards, the first featuring a large resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen, and the second offering a tranquil outdoor environment. Indoor amenities include a luxurious clubroom, a business center with conference space, as well as a gaming lounge and sky lounge that features a billiard table and other games for residents to enjoy.

"Adjacent to River Oaks, Alta West Alabama is in one of Houston's most prestigious locations that offers residents easy access to everything Houston has to offer from first-class restaurants and retail to a variety of employment opportunities," said Bart Barrett, Managing Director at Wood Partners.

The Houston area is home to some of the most dynamic economic hubs in the region. A short commute away from Alta West Alabama are a number of job centers, including Greenway Plaza, the city's downtown core, the Galleria, The Texas Medical Center and the Energy Corridor.

Recreational opportunities and attractions in the area include world-class retail in Highland Village, the River Oaks District, and Upper Kirby. Other nearby entertainment options include numerous museums like the Houston Museum of Natural Science and The Museum of Fine Arts, the Houston Zoo, hiking in Memorial Park, a wide range of golf courses, and the Color Factory of Houston. The community is also close to a wide range of restaurants, shopping and historical sites. Additionally, the location provides easy access to several grocery options including Central Market, Whole Foods, Costco and H-E-B. The Galleria is located nearby and offers a number of high-end retailers including Saks Fifth Avenue, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and more.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 85,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $15.6 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 68 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 18,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 20 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

