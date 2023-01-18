Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Live, Work, Play Community in Washington D.C.--Alta 801

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development, announced today the grand opening of Alta 801—its newest luxury residential community— in Washington, D.C. The community is scheduled to welcome residents in 2023.

Located at 801 New Jersey Avenue NW, Alta 801 puts residents within walking distance to all five of Washington, D.C.'s Metro lines at various transit hubs including Gallery Place-Chinatown, Metro Center, Mount Vernon Square, Judiciary Square and Union Station. Residents will also have access to a wide variety of world class retail, entertainment and nightlife attractions, including the Shaw/14th Street CityCenterDC, a mixed-used development offering high-end retail and restaurant options, and the Shaw/14th Street neighborhoods that are known for their restaurants, bars and nightlife.

"We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of Alta 801," said Scott Zimmerly, Executive Managing Director at Wood Partners. "With the location providing easy access to all of the jobs, entertainment and local attractions that this region is known for, Alta 801 will provide residents with the live, work and play community that young professionals are looking for."

Alta 801 features 327 apartment homes comprised of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, including premium penthouse units. The apartment homes come with high-end amenities, featuring stainless steel appliances, stone countertops with designer tile backsplash, upscale cabinets, full-size washer-dryers and hardware flooring throughout. Additionally, select homes offer kitchen islands, walk-in showers and private balconies.

Community residents also have access to a variety of high-end amenities, including a rooftop lounge with an indoor-outdoor bar and a wine tasting parlor featuring a beautiful view of the US Capitol and Downtown Washington D.C. Residents will also be able to enjoy two outdoor courtyards with multiple grilling areas and a pool deck with a world-class infinity-edge pool and semi-private cabanas. Additionally, the community will include a co-working area with multiple conference rooms, a fitness center including a yoga studio, pet spa, bike storage and repair center, package storage with cold storage for perishables, a guest suite, electric car charging spaces and concierge services.

Alta 801 is near numerous local attractions, including the eastern edge of the Mount Vernon Triangle neighborhood which is known for its unique mix of historic and modern buildings, diverse cultures, restaurants and experiences. Also close by is Capitol Crossing, an approximately one million-square-foot mixed-use development that features a variety of retail and commercial uses.

Must-see national landmarks within walking distance of the community include the US Capitol, Smithsonian Museums, several National Monuments, and the National Mall.

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States.

