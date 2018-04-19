Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of the Fifty Five Fifty

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in real estate development and acquisition, announced today the grand opening of The Fifty Five Fifty in Los Angeles, California. The new 280-unit community is located at 5550 Hollywood Boulevard, between historic Hollywood and vibrant Los Feliz.

"The Fifty Five Fifty is conveniently located in East Hollywood where residents can enjoy iconic Hollywood while taking advantage of the emerging arts and cultural scene in dynamic Los Feliz," said Brian Hansen, Development Director for Wood Partners in Southern California. "We are adjacent to the metro and in close proximity to Griffith Park and Griffith Observatory, making The Fifty Five Fifty an ideal community for young professionals and families looking to enjoy the best Los Angeles has to offer."

The Fifty Five Fifty features over 3000 square feet of gym and fitness space, open courtyards and outdoor fireplaces, a pool and spa, workout facilities, a theater room and stunning views of the city. Residents will also enjoy easy access to prime retail and shop from the ground floor of the community. The facade of legendary 1920's-era Falcon Studios building – where the original Zorro star, Errol Flynn, taught fencing lessons – has been integrated into the design of this distinctive community.

The Fifty Five Fifty has a unique program from Wood Partners, called The Ground Floor Project. The Ground Floor Project has worked with Chalk Repertory Theater to create a space where Los Angeles based writers can write and produce interactive performances within the space. As The Ground Floor Project continues to evolve at the community, residents can expect to be immersed in the monthly culture, arts, music and entertainment events just steps from their apartment home door.

The community offers residents luxury finishes, modern conveniences, and easy access to urban living in a setting that retains Hollywood's unique character and charm. Positioned in East Hollywood, residents will enjoy less commute times and easy access to all that the area offers. The Fifty Five Fifty features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans that range from 480 square feet to over 1,200 square feet.

For more information please visit www.the5550.com

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate development company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages high density and mixed-use communities. It ranks consistently among the top five multifamily developers in the country. Through quality construction, responsible land development and intelligent design, its communities reflect the aesthetic and social fabric of the community and provide a luxurious living experience at a fair price. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 66,000 homes with a combined capitalization of more than $11.0 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 70 properties with a combined total of 20,000 units. Wood Partners has offices in 17 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Southern California, Orlando, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach. To learn more about Wood Partners, please visit WoodPartners.com.

Media Contact:

Marissa Currie

415-227-9700

marissa@singersf.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wood-partners-announces-grand-opening-of-the-fifty-five-fifty-300633263.html

SOURCE Wood Partners