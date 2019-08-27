Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Valentina by Alta in San Diego, California

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development, announced today the grand opening of its newest luxury residential community – Valentina by Alta – in San Diego, California.

Located at 1919 Pacific Highway, the new community is in the heart of Little Italy, San Diego's most desirable downtown neighborhood. Valentina by Alta features unobstructed views of the San Diego Bay and sunsets over Point Loma from the luxurious apartment homes and amenities.

Valentina by Alta is in the heart of Little Italy and features unobstructed views of the San Diego Bay, from the luxurious apartment homes and amenities.

"Little Italy is rightfully the chicest neighborhood in San Diego, with upscale restaurants, cocktail lounges and boutiques, in addition to the popular farmers market, filled with artisanal foods and goods, all within walking distance from Valentina," said Yael Suneson, Vice President for Development for Wood Partners. "Downtown San Diego has seen significant transformation over the past few years, and we are proud to open Valentina by Alta in an unparalleled location."

Valentina by Alta's prime setting also offers residents access to outdoor and cultural activities in Waterfront Park and the Embarcadero, just steps from the community's front door. With San Diego's well-deserved reputation for sunny weather, the community allows for an active, outdoor lifestyle year-round.

The San Diego Metropolitan Area is experiencing continued economic growth, from high-profile employers in the biotechnology and life sciences, higher education, healthcare, tech and startup, and military and defense fields. Valentina by Alta is poised to offer a five-star experience to residents of the area.

Valentina by Alta is a pet-friendly community, totaling 110 units comprised of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and penthouse homes, many with unobstructed views of the bay from expansive private balconies. The open-concept units feature refined, modern finishes in a selection of 'Surf' and 'Sand' themes that will provide residents with a rejuvenating retreat at the end of each day. The premier apartment homes may also include foyers, gas ranges, oversized kitchen islands, walk-in spa showers, and in-home full-size washer and dryers to provide A-class living.

Valentina's thoughtful community amenities include a resort-style pool overlooking the bay with a pool house and cabana for socializing and community events, an on-site gym with separate yoga studio and planned group fitness classes, a resident parlor and salon, serving as hubs for residents and their neighbors, and both a bay and sky terrace with sweeping water views. Bike and surfboard storage provide a secure space for residents' outdoor toys.

Valentina by Alta joins a list of five properties managed or development by Wood Partners in California and is the second community in San Diego.

For more information about Valentina by Alta, visit https://livevalentina.com/.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. It ranks consistently among the top five multifamily developers in the country. Through quality construction, responsible land development and intelligent design, its communities reflect the aesthetic and social fabric of the community and provide a luxurious living experience at a fair price. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 75,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $13.1 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 63 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 17,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 18 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

To learn more about Wood Partners, please visit WoodPartners.com.

Media Contact

Michael Campbell

michael@singersf.com

415-227-9700

Related Images

wood-partners-announces-grand.jpg

Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Valentina by Alta in San Diego

Valentina by Alta is in the heart of Little Italy and features unobstructed views of the San Diego Bay, from the luxurious apartment homes and amenities.

wood-partners-announces-grand.jpg

Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Valentina by Alta in San Diego

Valentina by Alta is in the heart of Little Italy and features unobstructed views of the San Diego Bay, from the luxurious apartment homes and amenities.

wood-partners.jpg

Wood Partners

SOURCE Wood Partners

Related Links

http://www.WoodPartners.com

