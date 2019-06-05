Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Yard 8 in Midtown Miami

MIAMI, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development and acquisition, announced the grand opening of its newest luxury residential high-rise community – Yard 8 – in Midtown Miami, Florida.

Yard 8 occupies an area that was once part of the Buena Vista Rail Yard, located at 2901 NE 1st Avenue, placing the new, modern community in the midst of an area teeming with history and culture.

"We are thrilled to bring Yard 8 online in Midtown Miami, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in South Florida," said Jeff Quinlivan, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "The area is unique. Residents have great access to both everyday retail as well as very interesting restaurants, shops and bars."

Midtown, a walkable neighborhood reminiscent of New York's SoHo district, is situated between the Design District to the north and Wynwood to the south. Collectively, the area is the epicenter of Miami's burgeoning creative scene and world-renowned for many colorful murals, boutique fashion stores, indoor-outdoor eateries, music venues, craft breweries and contemporary art galleries.

Designed with an industrial edge, Yard 8 interiors feature open-concept spaces with concrete loft-style ceilings juxtaposed with modern luxury finishes. Unit amenities include floor-to-ceiling windows, custom Italian cabinetry, and frameless glass showers, which bring a sophisticated experience to a neighborhood that embodies Miami's urban and electric culture.

Yard 8 community residents will have access to Wood Partners' immersive cultural program, the Ground Floor Project®. This project brings acoustic music, spoken word and local dance performances to Yard 8, providing residents with a connection to the vibrant cultures that surround the new community, while also boosting the local arts scene.

Yard 8 offers its residents uniquely curated amenities including a bistro-inspired clubhouse with a demonstration kitchen that provides a community-building space to retreat and meet neighbors. Residents can utilize the expansive, on-site fitness center, which includes Peloton bikes, a yoga studio and state-of-the-art cardio and weight-training machines.

The property also offers an unparalleled rooftop oasis featuring a resort-style pool surrounded by lush, tropical landscaping, offering views of nearby Biscayne Bay and Downtown Miami. The community features approximately 30,000 SF of ground floor retail within this energetic and walkable metropolitan district.

Yard 8 is currently leasing and is ready for immediate move-ins. The community totals 387 units, featuring studios, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units. Yard 8 joins a list of 5 properties managed by Wood Partners in Florida.

For more information, visit https://www.woodpartners.com/wood-properties/yard-8/.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. It ranks consistently among the top five multifamily developers in the country. Through quality construction, responsible land development and intelligent design, its communities reflect the aesthetic and social fabric of the community and provide a luxurious living experience at a fair price. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 75,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $13.1 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 63 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 17,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 18 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

To learn more about Wood Partners, please visit WoodPartners.com.

