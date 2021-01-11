Wood Partners Announces Groundbreaking of Alta Austin Avenue in Booming Community of Georgetown, Texas

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development, announced today the groundbreaking of its newest luxury residential community - Alta Austin Avenue - in Georgetown, Texas. Construction is underway, and the community is scheduled to open in Winter 2021.

Floor plans will include one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.

"We are excited to continue to expand our footprint in the Greater Austin MSA," said Bart Barrett, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "Georgetown is one of the fastest growing cities in America with booming economic growth. We are excited for the opportunity to meet the needs of the ever expanding population by providing high-quality, reasonably priced housing."

Alta Austin Avenue will feature best-in-class amenities and finishes. The community's 312 apartment homes will feature Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, designer tile backsplashes, 42" cabinets, wood-style flooring, tile in the bathrooms and full-sized washer and dryers. Floor plans will include one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.

Resident amenities will lead the Class A market with a luxurious clubroom, 24/7 fitness center, business center with micro-office spaces and conference room, expansive entertaining spaces, an outdoor kitchen, dog park and resort-style swimming pool. All common areas will also feature Wi-Fi.

Located at 2601 North Austin Avenue, the new community is centrally located along heavily traveled I-35, offering convenient access to surrounding residential communities including Round Rock, Leander, Hutto, and Cedar Park. I-35 also provides quick access to Austin which is only 30 miles south of the community. The community will be located just north of Georgetown High School and is directly across the street from the school district's stadium.

The North Austin area has increasingly become a preferred location for large corporate tenants and is home to major employers including Dell, Samsung, GM, Emerson, The Home Depot Technology Center and HID. Oracle Corporation and Tesla are two of the latest tech companies to announce their relocation to the Austin area. The Georgetown area also has a robust health system including Baylor Scott & White Health, St. David's Georgetown Hospital, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and Seton Medical Center Williamson County.

Additionally, Georgetown's first master-planned industrial business park - NorthPark35 - is in phase one of development and is expected to be completed in spring of 2021. The project is located one mile from Alta Austin Avenue and will include two buildings totaling more than 330,000 square feet, as well as the extension of Aviation Drive. One building will be partially occupied by Georgetown-based Texas Speed and Performance, and the remaining space will be available for future industrial tenants.

Convenient retail options within close proximity include H-E-B, Walmart, Round Rock Premium Outlets and other everyday retailers like Target, Michael's and The Home Depot. Local restaurant destinations include Monument Café, The Uptown Social and the Hat Creek Burger Company as well as fast-casual options like Panera Bread, Chik-fil-A and Starbucks.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 85,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $15.6 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 68 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 18,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 20 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

Lillian Iffert

[email protected]

317-989-9804

Related Files

Wood_Partners_Logo1 2.jpg

Related Images

wood-partners-announces.jpg

Wood Partners Announces Groundbreaking of Alta Austin Avenue in Booming Community of Georgetown, Tex

Floor plans will include one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.

SOURCE Wood Partners