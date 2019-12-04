Wood Partners Announces Groundbreaking of Alta Cathedral Lakes in Spring, Texas

SPRING, Texas, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development and acquisition, announced earlier today the groundbreaking of its newest luxury residential multi-family community – Alta Cathedral Lakes – in Spring, Texas.

Located at 698 Basilica Bay Drive, Alta Cathedral Lakes is in Spring's new master-planned community, Cathedral Lakes, which features 150-acres of mixed-use development. This community will be minutes away from thousands of jobs, premier retail and dining opportunities and a range of outdoor and entertainment activities. When combined with top-line amenities, Alta Cathedral Lakes will provide a living experience unparalleled in the area.

"The Houston area continues to show robust growth in new jobs and demand for high-quality apartment homes," said Bart Barrett, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "At Wood Partners, we are confident that Alta Cathedral Lakes – with its proximity to a number of the region's major employers, abundant retail and entertainment options and desirable school districts – will be a popular community."

The renowned Woodlands Mall and adjacent Market Street are less than four miles from the Alta Cathedral Lakes site, offering a range of high-end shopping retailers, cinemas, restaurants and luxury hotels. A number of grocery stores, including Whole Foods, Walmart Supercenter, three HEB locations, and two Kroger locations are within five miles.

When complete, Alta Cathedral Lakes will be directly across I-45 from CityPlace Springwoods Village, a 60-acre mixed-use urban district planned for more than 9 million square feet of commercial space. The business community is home to more than 17,000 employees and includes the world-class corporate campuses of ExxonMobil, Southwestern Energy, ABS and HP Inc.

Three major hospitals, including CHI St. Luke's – Springwoods Village, Memorial Hermann – The Woodlands and CHI St. Luke's – The Woodlands complex are just a few miles away. High-quality schools, including the desirable Conroe Independent School District, are a short drive away. To entertain residents, the Houston-area's premier outdoor concert venue – the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – is less than four miles from the site, hosting approximately 65 events per year. The Woodlands Resort and Conference Center, with its multiple golf courses, spa, and waterpark is perfect for entertaining guests, family and friends.

Once completed, Alta Cathedral Lakes will total 300 units in a mix of 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom floor plans. Kitchens will feature stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplashes, 42" cabinets and all units will have full-size washers and dryers.

Additional amenities include a clubroom, well-equipped fitness center, a business center with conference rooms available for reservation, a common outdoor kitchen space, dog park and dog wash plus a resort-style pool. Some units will feature waterfront views.

The Alta Cathedral Lakes apartments are expected to begin preleasing in Fall 2020 with an estimated opening in the fourth quarter of the year.

Alta Cathedral Lakes is the latest in Wood Partners expanding footprint in the Houston region. Wood Partners now has 8 properties completed or in development in the Houston area, joining a list of 21 properties in Texas. Earlier this year, Wood Partners broke ground on two developments in the Houston area: the 304-unit Alta West Alabama, in the Greenway/Upper Kirby district, and the 364-unit Alta River Oaks, in the prestigious River Oaks neighborhood.

