Wood Partners Announces Groundbreaking of Alta Midtown Park in North Dallas

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development and acquisition, announced earlier today the groundbreaking of its newest luxury residential multi-family community – Alta Midtown Park – in Dallas, Texas.

Alta Midtown Park will provide residents with everything the North Dallas region offers alongside top-of-the-line amenities.

Located at 8107 Manderville Lane, Alta Midtown Park is in the desirable Vickery Meadow area north of Downtown Dallas. The site provides easy access to numerous road and transit options, connecting to jobs and entertainment across the region. Once complete, Alta Midtown Park will be just a short commute from thousands of jobs in the booming Dallas-Fort Worth area and is close to hundreds of retail and dining opportunities.

"The Alta Midtown Park site represents an incredible infill location within a highly desirable and newly transitioned submarket," said Ryan Miller, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "It will put our residents in the center of everything that the region has to offer, providing top-of-the-line amenities in each home and a luxury experience in common-use areas at a preferred price point, making it an attractive option in the Midtown submarket."

The site is just east of US 75 / Central Expressway, the primary North-South artery in Dallas. Downtown Dallas and its booming economic opportunities are just eight miles away, while the region's two major airports – Dallas Love Field and Dallas-Fort Worth International – are both a short distance from the new community. Alta Midtown Park is a half-mile from the Walnut Hill DART Station and its Orange and Red lines, both of which connect to the heart of the city.

A number of restaurant, retail, movie theater, and grocery options are near the future community. Preston Hollow Village, a major shopping and entertainment destination, and NorthPark Center, an upscale indoor mall with more than 200 retailers, are a few minutes drive. Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and Tom Thumb locations will make grocery shopping easy for residents.

Alta Midtown Park will offer a range of amenities for residents including a resort-style pool with tanning ledges, an outdoor kitchen area, an expansive fitness center with high-quality equipment, a conference room with state-of-the-art A/V technology and a fifth-floor indoor-outdoor sky lounge with a view of Downtown Dallas. Once completed in early 2021, Alta Midtown Park will total 307 units in a mix of studio, plus one- and two-bedroom floor plans. All will have Class A appliance packages.

Alta Midtown Park is the latest in Wood Partners expanding footprint in the Dallas-Fort Worth mega-region. In recent months, Wood Partners had significant news on two major developments in the region: the 225-unit Alta Spring Creek, in Garland, and the 288-unit Alta 289, in Plano.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. It ranks consistently among the top five multifamily developers in the country. Through quality construction, responsible land development and intelligent design, its communities reflect the aesthetic and social fabric of the community and provide a luxurious living experience at a fair price. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 79,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $14.1 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 68 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 18,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 18 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

