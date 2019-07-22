HOUSTON, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, the 2nd-largest multifamily developer and 3rd-largest multifamily construction manager in the nation according to the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC), announced earlier today the groundbreaking of its newest luxury residential midrise community – Alta River Oaks – in the highly affluent River Oaks area of Houston, Texas.

Wood Partners Announces Groundbreaking of Alta River Oaks in Houston

Perfectly positioned at 3636 W Dallas St., the new Alta River Oaks sits amid the best addresses, with ideal access to all that the city has to offer. Just minutes from Houston's most exclusive shopping and dining, steps from Buffalo Bayou where residents will be able to run, bike, kayak or take a scenic stroll, two and half miles from Downtown Houston's Central Business District, and three miles from Uptown of Greenway Plaza, Alta River Oaks is set to deliver a new experience in living.

"The River Oaks neighborhood is among the most desired in the entire Houston area," said Bart Barrett, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "Careful thought and consideration went into the design and interior finish decisions to maintain the integrity of what River Oaks represents. We are proud that Alta River Oaks will offer apartment homes featuring A-class finishes and premium amenities."

The nearby River Oaks Shopping Center features high-end retail options and walkable grocery options – including Whole Foods and Kroger – just steps down the neighborhood's tree-lined streets. With so many local treats, including the historic Landmark River Oaks Theatre and nearby art museums – the Rienzi Museum of Fine Arts, Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens, the Rothko Chapel, the Menil Collection and others – Alta River Oaks residents will have access to unparalleled cultural and outdoor experiences.

The Alta River Oaks site is in close proximity to several of the major job hubs in Houston's booming economy, providing a short commute to Downtown Houston, Greenway Plaza, the Galleria, the Energy Corridor, the University of Houston and Rice University as well as the healthcare and scientific research cluster at the Texas Medical Center.

Once completed, Alta River Oaks will total 364 units in a mix of 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom floor plans. The residential units will feature custom finishes including two scheme choices. The premier apartment homes will have top-of-the-line GE stainless-steel appliances, gas cooktop and oven, stunning quartz countertops, custom-pattern tile backsplash, full-size in-unit washer and dryer and wood-style flooring.

To help residents rejuvenate and recharge, Alta River Oaks is a subtle blend of modern sophistication and high-end luxury. From the initial market review, the Interior Design and Architecture teams took careful measures to capture the true essence of what living in River Oaks means to locals and transplants alike. The address evokes a next-level expectation and Alta River Oaks delivers from street elevation, entry experience, clubhouse and amenities, through to each residence. The design aesthetics and color tones are cohesive in every material and product selection, from paver to planting. Alta River Oaks will feel like a permanent address event for the most selective renter.

Alta River Oaks will be home to a number of community amenities ranging from a clubroom, sky lounge, business and conference center for meetings or events, resort-style pool, fitness center with high-end equipment and outdoor kitchen areas. A tranquility courtyard will help residents engage with the natural environment and bike storage will ensure easy access to Houston's active lifestyle.

Alta River Oaks apartments are expected to begin preleasing in fall 2020 with an estimated opening in the fourth quarter of the year. Alta River Oaks is just a few miles from Wood Partners' Alta West Alabama development, which broke ground earlier this month. That community, which is expected to open in the third quarter of 2020, will total 304 units.

"With Alta River Oaks and Alta West Alabama, we have two luxury communities – in exceptional submarkets – set to come online in the second half of 2020," Barrett continued. "These apartment homes will give Wood Partners two premier offerings in the region, setting us apart from the competition."

Alta River Oaks and Alta West Alabama are the latest expansion of the Wood Partners footprint in the Houston market. Wood Partners now has eight properties completed or in development in the Houston area, joining a list of 17 properties in Texas.

