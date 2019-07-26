Wood Partners Announces Groundbreaking of Alta Spring Creek in Garland

GARLAND, Texas, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development and acquisition, announced earlier today the groundbreaking of its newest luxury residential community – Alta Spring Creek – in Garland, Texas.

Located at 6310 Naaman Forest Blvd., the new community will be located a short drive from some of the highest-growth economic hubs in the entire Dallas-Ft. Worth region. Alta Spring Creek will place residents minutes from CityLine – now home to regional headquarters for both State Farm and Raytheon – as well as the Telecom Corridor that boasts an unparalleled concentration of manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare and financial services establishments.

"The Dallas team of Wood Partners is excited to break ground on 225 units at Alta Spring Creek in the 190 corridor submarket just a few miles east of CityLine. This community will provide a reasonably priced option without sacrificing the quality or amenity spaces that our prospective residents in this area have come to expect," said Ryan Miller, Development Director for Wood Partners. "Located on just under nine acres, Alta Spring Creek will offer an abundance of open space, towering trees and rolling topography."

In addition to the close proximity to a number of areas of job activity, Alta Spring Creek's location in the 190 Corridor will provide residents with numerous restaurant, bar and retail options at nearby Firewheel Town Center. The area is home to a number of grocery options as well, with Whole Foods, Kroger, Tom Thumb and Aldi nearby.

Alta Spring Creek, once completed, will total 225 units in a mix of 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom floor plans. The premier apartment homes will feature refined finishes that will help differentiate the community from others in this submarket. The units, which will include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, upgraded fixtures and in-unit washer and dryer, will provide an A-class living experience for residents and their families.

As part of a robust set of amenities, Alta Spring Creek will include a number of community-building spaces, maximizing the indoor-outdoor lifestyle that the Dallas area provides. A spacious fitness center will feature Precor equipment and dedicated yoga and crossfit studio. The large, resort-style pool area will have tanning ledges, outdoor fire pits and grilling areas. A portion of Spring Creek, which runs along the property, offers an area for numerous outdoor activities and events while providing a calming natural backdrop for residents to relax and recharge.

Alta Spring Creek is expected to both begin pre-leasing and open in the second quarter of 2020. It joins a list of 16 properties managed by Wood Partners in Texas, 12 of which are in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area with three more, including Alta Spring Creek, in development.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. It ranks consistently among the top five multifamily developers in the country. Through quality construction, responsible land development and intelligent design, its communities reflect the aesthetic and social fabric of the community and provide a luxurious living experience at a fair price. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 75,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $13.1 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 63 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 17,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 18 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

