Wood Partners Announces Groundbreaking of New Apartment Community in Oceanside, CA

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multifamily real estate development, announced today the groundbreaking of its newest luxury residential community—Alta Oceanside—in Oceanside, California. Construction is now underway, and the community is scheduled to officially open in late 2023.

Situated along North Coast Highway in Oceanside, the community will offer residents the best of coastal living with Pacific Ocean views and the beach just a short walk from the property. The location also provides easy access to Oceanside's diverse mix of locally owned shops and restaurants amongst the city's palm tree-lined streets.

"Wood Partners is extremely excited to break ground on its latest development, Alta Oceanside, which marks the largest multifamily deal west of I-5 in over two decades," said Yael Suneson, Vice President of Development for Southern California. "The property will offer a premier address along the North Coast Highway, and even better, provide stunning ocean views from the property, which are exceedingly rare in the San Diego market."

Less than an hour's drive from downtown San Diego, Alta Oceanside will not only cater to those who currently live or work in North County but will also offer an appealing suburban option for those who commute into San Diego.

Once complete, Alta Oceanside will feature 309 apartment homes comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The units will come in two-color schemes with modern hardware and finishes and include high-end offerings such as walk-in showers and private balconies with Pacific Ocean views.

Alta Oceanside will also feature a wide range of desirable amenities for residents to enjoy, including four separate courtyards including an indoor/outdoor fitness center with yoga equipment, a lap pool for swimming and poolside lounging, a public plaza, and a fifth floor viewing deck to take in the sweeping views surrounding the property. Additionally, residents will have access to an on-site library with conference and co-working spaces and a BBQ area with dining and lounge seating. On-site storage for beach cruiser bikes and surf- and paddle boards will also be available.

"This project comes on the heels of more than a dozen other projects currently or previously developed by Wood Partners in the Southern California area," added Suneson. "We know the property will offer residents the perfect mix of modern living and coastal relaxation and look forward to starting preleasing in 2023."

