Wood Partners Announces New Luxury Residential Community in Phoenix

PHOENIX, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development and acquisition, announced the land acquisition and ground breaking for its new community – Alta Warehouse District – in Phoenix, Arizona.

As the first apartment community located in the burgeoning Warehouse District of downtown Phoenix, this modern, luxury community – located at 402 W Lincoln Street – is a four-story, 300-unit community that aims to be distinguished from other multifamily communities in the Phoenix submarket.

Wood Partners

"Alta Warehouse District is located to harness all of downtown Phoenix's central amenities and the unique vibe of the neighborhood," said Todd Taylor, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "The Warehouse District is Phoenix's newest epicenter of art, music, eateries, and housing, and this will be the first multifamily property in the area to conveniently bring all of those neighborhood amenities into the ultimate in A-Class living experience."

Alta Warehouse District will offer close proximity to the plentiful employment opportunities of the downtown Phoenix area, as well as Arizona State University's Downtown Campus and The University of Arizona College of Medicine. Major event centers are also nearby, including Talking Stick Resort Arena, The Van Buren, Celebrity Theatre, along with the Phoenix International Airport.

The multi-story community will boast a double-height clubhouse area and game room, oversized fitness center, resort-like pool, rooftop entertainment space, a library and music room, in addition to other cultural, community-based amenities and programming.

Scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2020, Alta Warehouse District is expected to be available for pre-leasing in spring of 2020.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. It ranks consistently among the top five multifamily developers in the country. Through quality construction, responsible land development and intelligent design, its communities reflect the aesthetic and social fabric of the community and provide a luxurious living experience at a fair price. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 75,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $13.1 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 63 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 17,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 18 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

To learn more about Wood Partners, please visit WoodPartners.com.

