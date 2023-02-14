Wood Partners Appoints Dana Caudell as Executive Vice President of Operations

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a leading national multifamily real estate company, announces the hiring of Dana Caudell as Executive Vice President of Operations for its property management company. Caudell brings with her nearly 30 years of experience in the multifamily industry and has served on multiple boards, including IREM and local apartment associations.

"We are extremely excited that Dana has joined the Wood team. I strongly believe that Dana's passion, experience and expertise will be invaluable assets to our team as we continue to drive growth and success in our property management business," said Joseph Keough, Chairman and CEO of Wood Partners.

In her new role, Caudell will lead Wood Partners' award-winning, full-service, property management company proudly operating communities developed and owned both by Wood Partners and third-party clients. She will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations, including management, leasing, client services and accounting, for the company's portfolio from coast-to-coast.

"I am thrilled to officially be joining the Wood Partners team and look forward to leveraging my nearly three decades of experience in the multifamily space to help contribute to the company's continued success," said Dana Caudell, Executive Vice President of Operations for Wood Partners. "As one of the leading developers, owners and operators in the industry, I am excited to be working alongside such a tremendously talented team dedicated to providing luxury communities to residents across the country."

Prior to joining Wood Partners, Caudell spent six years serving as President of Property Management for The Bainbridge Companies. In addition, Caudell was a founding member and partner of Park Partners Residential, a boutique, vertically integrated real estate company based in South Florida.

Caudell attended the University of South Carolina's School of Journalism. She also earned her Certified Property Manager's certification through IREM and is a graduate of Florida International University's Women's Leadership program.

Wood Partners is committed to providing exceptional homes and communities to residents across the country. With the addition of Caudell to the team, the company is well-positioned to continue delivering on its mission and driving growth in the years to come.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of nearly 90,000 conventional multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.3 billion. The company currently owns more than 70 properties across the United States representing over 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential , an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For three years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com .

