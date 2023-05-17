Wood Partners Breaks Ground in One of the Fastest Growing Counties in Texas with Alta Blakey

BASTROP, Texas, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multifamily real estate development, in partnership with SCOA Real Estate Partners, announced today they have officially broken ground on their newest residential development, Alta Blakey, in Bastrop, Texas. With construction currently underway, the new community is expected to open in Summer 2024 with preleasing to kick off in Spring 2024.

Situated off State Highway 21 and State Highway 71 in Bastrop, Alta Blakey is located within the Southeast Austin Submarket, just 30 miles from the capital city. Bastrop has become a preferred destination for large corporations, such as Tesla, providing future residents of Alta Blakey with ample employment opportunities across healthcare services, hospitality, municipal government, retail, and film industries. In addition, Alta Blakey's prime location will enable residents to take full advantage of Bastrop's growing dining and retail offerings, as well as nearby Austin's array of popular attractions, including the city's world-famous live music scene.

"Wood Partners is thrilled to begin breaking ground on Alta Blakey, the company's first project in Bastrop, and continue its growth across the region," said Bart Barrett, Managing Director at Wood Partners. Wood Partners has developed 9 projects and more than 2,500 apartment units in the region. "Alta Blakey will offer residents a unique blend of high-quality living spaces and exceptional amenities set among the charming and historic backdrop of Bastrop. With its proximity to Austin, we believe this project will be an excellent addition to the area and provide an unparalleled living experience for our residents."

Once construction is complete, Alta Blakey will offer 342 apartment homes made up of one-, two- and three-bedroom custom floor plans, as well as several key upgrades including larger homes, private garages, and carports. Each home will include high-end design fixtures and interior finishes including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplashes, wood-style flooring, and in-unit full-size washer and dryer sets.

Throughout the community, Alta Blakey will also feature a wide range of attractive amenities including a large resort-style pool with sunloungers and cabanas, shaded outdoor grilling stations, TVs and cornhole, and an on-site dog park. Inside the community clubhouse, residents will also enjoy the property's state-of-the-art fitness center and business center complete with multiple private conference spaces. Additionally, all residents will have access to wireless connectivity, along with the latest in audio and visual technology, in all common areas.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of nearly 90,000 conventional multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.3 billion. The company currently owns more than 70 properties across the United States representing over 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential , an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For three years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com .

About SCOA Real Estate Partners

SCOA Real Estate Partners is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation of Americas. Established in 2023 and based in Atlanta, GA with offices in New York City, SREP targets investment in the development of multifamily apartment home communities, master planned residential communities, industrial warehouse and logistics facilities and selective strategic opportunities, primarily located in the Southeastern and Southwestern U.S. For more information visit https://scoarealestatepartners.com.

