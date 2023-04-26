Wood Partners Breaks Ground in Rapidly Growing Raleigh, North Carolina Suburb: Alta Ivy

CARY, N.C., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multifamily real estate development, together with its partner Trei Real Estate, announced today that it has broken ground on Alta Ivy, a 300-unit apartment community in Cary.

Centrally located in the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill "Triangle", Alta Ivy will provide residents with modern amenities in close proximity to the ample employers within Cary, Raleigh, and Durham. Alta Ivy is located minutes away from Research Triangle Park (RTP), which is the largest research park in the United States with over 50,000 highly-skilled jobs, and soon to be home of the new, highly anticipated, Apple campus.

"Wood Partners is thrilled to bring a community of the highest quality to this submarket, which is one of the most desirable in the area in part because of its excellent proximity to major employers" said Caitlin Shelby, Managing Director at Wood Partners. "Residents will have quick access to all that the Triangle has to offer while enjoying a peaceful sense of community."

The community will offer a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each home will include top-of-the-line finishes including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, in-home washer and dryer, and wood-style flooring throughout the kitchen, living room and bathrooms.

Alta Ivy will feature many attractive amenities including a courtyard with saltwater pool, 1.5 acres of preserved open space, a dog park, a large public art feature, and a well-appointed clubhouse including 5,000 square feet of office space.

The community is expected to begin leasing in early 2024.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of nearly 90,000 conventional multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.3 billion. The company currently owns more than 70 properties across the United States representing over 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential , an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For three years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com .

About Trei Real Estate

Trei Real Estate GmbH, a German real estate company with registered office in Düsseldorf, acquires, develops and manages customised and sustainable residential and retail properties. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Tengelmann Group, it focuses on real estate investments and developments in Germany, Poland and the United States within the framework of its long-term strategy. In addition to c. 1.3 billion euros in assets under management, Trei Real Estate GmbH has c. 2.0 billion euros worth of developments in the pipeline. In Poland, the company develops, raises and lets retail parks under the Vendo Park brand. Also active on Germany's housing market, e. g. in Berlin, Trei currently develops residential quarters combined with commercial premises as well as student apartments under the Quartillion brand. The company's residential activities outside Germany include development projects in Poland and in the United States. For more details, go to www.treirealestate.com and www.trei-wohnen.de.

