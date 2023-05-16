Wood Partners Breaks Ground on Alta Fontana, Bringing Premier Living to the Inland Empire

FONTANA, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multifamily real estate development, announced today it has officially broken ground on its newest residential community, Alta Fontana, in Fontana, California. With construction currently underway, the new community is expected to open in Summer 2025.

With the Inland Empire attracting numerous high-growth companies, Alta Fontana residents will have access to excellent employment opportunities within several major corporations, including, Kaiser Permanente, Target, Costco, Prologis, Amazon, UPS, QVC, and Cardinal Health. Located at 14817 Foothill Boulevard in Fontana, Alta Fontana's prime location will put residents in close proximity to many of the area's leading dining and retail destinations, including 1.5 million square-foot Victoria Gardens, which houses a wide variety of upscale shops, restaurants and entertainment spaces and Ontario Mills.

"We are thrilled to break ground in Fontana, fueled by our unwavering commitment to this dynamic region and the opportunity to fill a void in housing development," said Joe Gambill, Managing Director at Wood Partners. "With our innovative approach and dedication to creating vibrant communities, we are excited to contribute to Fontana's transformation and provide quality housing options that will enrich the lives of its residents."

Once construction is complete, Alta Fontana will offer 344 apartment homes comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom custom floor plans. Each residence will feature modern interior finishes complemented by high-end fixtures, including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, designer tile backsplashes, wood-style flooring, and in-unit full-size washer and dryer sets.

The property's five outdoor courtyards, each with a unique theme and purpose, will provide Alta Fontana residents access to an array of best-in-class amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool and spa, outdoor cooking stations and fire pit areas, a children's play area, and ample outdoor seating. Residents will also have exclusive access to state-of-the-art indoor amenities, including a fitness center, business center, and club room.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of nearly 90,000 conventional multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.3 billion. The company currently owns more than 70 properties across the United States representing over 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential , an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For three years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com .

