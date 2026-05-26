Wood Partners Breaks Ground on Alta Newnan Crossing in Newnan, Georgia

The multifamily development will bring apartments, townhomes and retail space to the growing Georgia city

NEWNAN, Ga., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily developer Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Newnan Crossing, a multifamily community with 274 apartment units, seven townhomes and 7,700 square feet of retail space. Expected to be completed in fall 2027, the project is located in Newnan, just 40 miles southwest of Atlanta.

"Alta Newnan Crossing is designed to bring a new level of residential living to Newnan through a thoughtful mix of housing, amenities and connectivity," said Bennett Sands, Executive Managing Director at Wood Partners. "This community will complement the way residents want to live today while bringing much-needed housing to this growing city."

Alta Newnan Crossing features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment layouts. Separate from the apartments, the seven townhomes include three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and each has a two-car garage. Amenities include a clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness room, package room, co-working space, retail courtyard and resort-style pool and courtyard. The site will also provide connectivity to the LINC Trail, Newnan's multi-use path system.

According to the World Population Review, Newnan is growing at a rate of 1.47% annually, and its population has increased by 9.5% since the most recent census in 2020. With direct access to Interstate 85, Newnan offers excellent accessibility to Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and major employers throughout the region.

Alta Newnan Crossing is Wood Partners' second development in Newnan. The firm completed Alta Ashley Park, a 269-unit multifamily community, in June 2023. For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development and construction of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 115,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $24 billion. The company currently owns more than 80 properties across the United States, representing approximately 25,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 17 major markets across the country. Wood Partners is consistently ranked as one of the five largest multifamily developers in the United States. For more information, visit www.woodpartners.com.

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SOURCE Wood Partners