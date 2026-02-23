Wood Partners Breaks Ground on Alta Timberline in Tomball, Texas

Leading multifamily developer brings 204-unit community to one of the fastest-growing suburbs in Houston

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily developer Wood Partners announced the official groundbreaking of Alta Timberline in Tomball, Texas, a suburb outside of Houston. The 204-unit luxury multifamily community is set to deliver in May 2027.

Alta Timberline sits at the transition between Houston's urban fabric and the piney woods of Northwest Harris County. The name Timberline is a nod to the surrounding tall pines, wooded corridors and the semi-rural, green character that distinguishes Tomball from inner-loop Houston submarkets.

"This project reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality housing in locations that give residents direct access to community offerings, while also providing premium amenities and thoughtful design," said Bart Barrett, managing director at Wood Partners. "Tomball continues to see strong demand from consumers who want quick access to Houston while still enjoying a more open, neighborhood-oriented environment. Working alongside the City, we're looking forward to delivering much-needed housing to the area."

The seven three-story buildings will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, plus one-bedroom with a study. Each unit has stainless steel appliances, an in-unit washer and dryer, granite countertops, custom cabinetry, designer wood-style plank flooring and walk-in closets. Additionally, the ground-floor units offer a private yard, while upper-level floors feature personal balconies.

Amenities include a clubhouse, a resort-style pool, a shaded outdoor kitchen area with gas grill stations, TV, fans and seating for lounging and dining, two pickleball courts, a dog park, a pet spa, a business lounge, a social lounge, a fitness center and a coffee bar.

In collaboration with the City of Tomball, Wood Partners is advancing a series of access and pedestrian connectivity improvements in the surrounding area. Plans include adding a new sidewalk and pedestrian access gate, connecting Alta Timberline to the existing sidewalk along Lacey Road in front of Blackshear Elementary School, as well as a new median cut and turn lane on Hufsmith-Kohrville Rd. These enhancements provide convenient access to the community's main entrance and improve traffic flow.

Wood Partners is very active in the Texas market and currently has more than two dozen multifamily communities across the Lone Star State. For more information on Wood Partners and its communities, visit https://www.woodpartners.com/ .

