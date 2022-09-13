Wood Partners Breaks Ground on Company's First Luxury Residential Community in Irving, Texas --Alta Riverside

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily real estate development leader Wood Partners today announced groundbreaking on its newest luxury residential community—Alta Riverside—in Irving, Texas. Located near the intersection of President George Bush Turnpike and IH-635, Alta Riverside marks Wood Partners' first development in Irving, Texas. The community is scheduled to open in July 2023, with preleasing beginning in May 2023.

The forthcoming community will offer residents easy access to Dallas' newest master-planned community, Cypress Waters, which contains over 15 restaurants and 45,000 sq. ft of storefront retail centered around a serene 300-acre lake. Residents will also have access to the Dallas Galleria, which offers over 200 stores and restaurants, including Nordstrom, Macy's, Louis Vuitton, and more. The community will also be positioned close to many of the area's top employers, including Fluor, Citi, Verizon, McKesson, and Wells Fargo, which just announced a new 800,000 sq. ft facility bringing an additional 4,000 jobs to the area.

"Wood Partners is thrilled to be joining the thriving community of Irving as we officially break ground on Alta Riverside, our first development in the area," said Ryan Miller, Managing Director at Wood Partners. "In addition to Alta Riverside, Wood Partners will start construction on over 1,100 units throughout Northern Texas in 2022, and we look forward to introducing a new level of luxury living as we expand our footprint in this growing marketplace."

Once complete, Alta Riverside will offer 280 apartment homes with studio, one-, and two-bedroom layouts to choose from. Each apartment home will feature high-end interior finishes with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded fixtures, soft close cabinets, and wood-style flooring. For added convenience, homes will also include keyless entry, built-in Bluetooth speakers, and in-unit washer and dryers.

Alta Riverside will also cater to residents with a wide range of top-notch community amenities including a resort-style swimming pool with tanning ledges, outdoor fire pits and grilling areas in the central courtyard, and an oversized dog park. Inside the community clubhouse, residents will be able to take advantage of the property's state-of-the-art fitness facility with yoga capabilities, as well as numerous communal spaces for social gatherings and co-working needs. The community will also provide an expansive and private green space at the rear of the site, which is a unique bonus for a midrise complex in an urban area.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of nearly 90,000 conventional multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.3 billion. The company currently owns more than 70 properties across the United States representing over 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For three years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

