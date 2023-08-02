Wood Partners Breaks Ground on Latest Luxurious Residential Community in Katy, Texas: Alta Grandway

KATY, Texas , Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily real estate development leader Wood Partners today announced the official groundbreaking of its latest residential community, Alta Grandway, located just west of Houston in Katy, Texas. With construction on the project already well underway, Alta Grandway is expected to begin pre-leasing early next year and officially welcome residents home by May 2024.

Positioned at 2110 Grandway Drive, Alta Grandway is nestled in one of the most sought-after residential communities in the Greater Houston region. Conveniently situated adjacent to I-10, the forthcoming property will offer residents direct access to a wide range of nearby retail choices, including Grand Morton Town Center, which is home to leading retailers and restaurants including Kroger, HomeGoods, Petco, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A and more. Residents of Alta Grandway will also benefit from the community's proximity to many of the city's top employers, including Texas Medical Center-West Campus (Houston Methodist, Texas Children's and MD Anderson), Memorial Hermann Katy, Toshiba and Katy ISD, as well as various corporate headquarters, such as Shell Exploration and Production, BP North America, Igloo and Academy Sports + Outdoors. In their down time, there are also several nearby outdoor recreational spaces for future residents to explore and enjoy, including Mary Jo Peckham Park, Katy Park and Mason Creek Hike and Bike Trail.

"We are thrilled to break ground on Alta Grandway," said Bart Barrett, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "The community's location offers prospective residents a reasonable cost of living, access to exceptional nearby employment opportunities, and is zoned to the award-winning school district Katy ISD. Wood Partners is excited to continue our growth in the greater Houston market and create remarkable living experiences for our future residents."

Once complete, Alta Grandway will offer 336 apartment homes across the garden-style community comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom custom-designed floor plans. Each home will showcase contemporary interior finishes enhanced by high-end fixtures to provide residents with a welcoming, luxurious place to call home. Key interior features include stainless-steel appliance packages, granite countertops, designer tile backsplash, 42" cabinets and wood-style flooring in the living areas and carpeted bedrooms, as well as full-size in-unit washer and dryer sets for added convenience.

Throughout the Alta Grandway community, residents will be able to take advantage of a diverse range of top-of-the-line amenities, including a resort-style pool and outdoor kitchen, as well as an on-site dog park with an interior dog wash station. Inside, residents will also enjoy the community's 24/7 state-of-the-art fitness center in addition to a dedicated business center, conference and entertainment spaces and clubroom, which will all feature wireless connectivity, as well as cutting-edge audio/visual technology.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 95,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $20 billion. The company currently owns 80+ properties across the United States representing more than 25,000 units, as well as providing property management for an additional 45 third-party assets representing 15,000 units. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For four years running, Wood Partners has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

