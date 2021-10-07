Wood Partners Breaks Ground on Latest Luxury Apartment Community in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multifamily real estate development, today announced the groundbreaking of its newest luxury residential community—Alta Filament—located in Charlotte, North Carolina. With construction currently underway, the community is scheduled to officially open in late 2022.

Once fully complete, Alta Filament will offer 352 apartment homes complete with one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The units will feature sophisticated urban accents and high-end finishes including white quartz countertops, frameless rustic wood grain cabinetry, brushed nickel hardware, stainless steel appliances, front-load washer and dryer sets, contemporary regency grey wide-plank flooring and classic white subway tile throughout the kitchen and bathrooms.

Alta Filament will also cater to residents with a wide range of elite amenities including a resort-style pool with cabanas and retractable canopies, an outdoor courtyard with hammocks, an outdoor kitchen, BBQ stations and firepits, a pet wash area, a do-it-yourself bike repair shop, and a 24-hour fitness club with indoor/outdoor workout space. Inside the property's club house, residents have access to a fully-equipped podcast studio, high-tech conference and multimedia rooms, the Exchange Club co-work space and much more.

"We are excited to finally be breaking ground on Alta Filament, which will be Wood Partners' third property located in Charlotte's thriving NoDa neighborhood," said Carter Siegel, Executive Managing Director for Wood Partners. "As the neighborhood continues to grow and evolve, we look forward to opening Alta Filament and providing new luxury living options for residents moving to this fun and eclectic area."

Located on 21st Street in the city's burgeoning North Davidson neighborhood (NoDa), the forthcoming property will offer residents easy access to the area's growing list of local shops, restaurants, and nightlife options just a short walk from the property. In addition, Alta Filament residents will have direct access to the popular Charlotte Greenway Trail, the Blue Line, Cordelia Park and Optimist Food Hall all within minutes of the city's Uptown district.

"Alta Filament will be conveniently situated along North Davidson, allowing residents to easily enjoy nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment in the NoDa area, or quickly jump on the Greenway Trail to enjoy the gorgeous 21-acre Cordelia Park," added Siegel. "We plan to begin pre-leasing for the property in October 2022 and officially welcoming residents later that Fall."

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of nearly 90,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $16.5 billion. The company currently owns 70 properties across the United States representing more than 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 21 major markets across 14 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For two years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com .

Contact:

Nick Fischer

[email protected]

SOURCE Wood Partners

Related Links

https://www.woodpartners.com

