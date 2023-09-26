Wood Partners Brings Elevated Living to Falls Church, Virginia with Newest Luxury Residential Community Alta Nova

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily real estate development leader Wood Partners has officially announced construction is underway on Alta Nova, the company's latest luxury residential community, located in Falls Church, Virginia. Pre-leasing for the property is anticipated to begin in 2024, with initial units becoming available in early 2025.

Situated at 5851 Columbia Pike, Alta Nova presents an ideal living environment for young professionals and families seeking to immerse themselves in the allure of the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Nestled in the heart of Northern Virginia within the Capital Beltway (I-495), Alta Nova will offer convenient access to prominent employment centers, such as the Pentagon, Amazon HQ2, Tysons, RB Corridor, and Washington, D.C.

Residents of Alta Nova will have direct access to a diverse selection of retail, dining, and entertainment options just moments from the community, including MusicBox Karaoke Lounge, Cyber Raccoon Escape Room Fairfax DC, World Market, and a conveniently located Trader Joe's right across the street. Residents can also enjoy the craft brews of Audacious Aleworks Brewery or unwind at Martini Lounge, Meridian Pint, or Dogwood Tavern. With this diverse range of options, there's a delightful experience to suit every taste and preference.

Apart from the local attractions in Falls Church, residents will discover an abundance of nearby recreational and outdoor opportunities to explore, including Berman Park, Big Chimneys Park, Crossman Park, and the W&OD Trail.

"With construction currently underway, we eagerly anticipate extending a warm welcome to future residents of Alta Nova in Falls Church, Virginia," said Ben Lazarus, Managing Director at Wood Partners. "Northern Virginia, home to over 2.5 million residents, is the vibrant heart of the Washington, D.C. metro area, and we are excited to contribute to the enriching landscape of this region with our community."

Once construction is complete, Alta Nova will offer 364 apartment homes, encompassing a diverse range of custom-designed floor plans, including studio, one-bedroom, one-bedroom with den, two-bedroom, three-bedroom apartments, and three-bedroom townhouses. Each residence will display an array of attractive features and materials, such as modern stainless-steel appliances, kitchen countertops crafted from quartz, complete in-unit washer and dryer sets, and wood-style flooring in both the kitchen and living room areas. Within the community, residents also have access to an abundance of communal offerings, including a resort-style pool featuring a sunbathing deck and private cabanas, outdoor entertainment spaces equipped with grilling stations, televisions, and a fireside dining area, a cutting-edge 24/7 fitness center, coworking areas, and a pet spa complete with dog washing stations.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 95,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $20 billion. The company currently owns 80+ properties across the United States representing more than 25,000 units, as well as providing property management for an additional 55 third-party assets representing 14,000 units. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For four years running, Wood Partners has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

