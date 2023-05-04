Wood Partners Brings Luxury Living to McDonough, GA with Latest Apartment Community

MCDONOUGH, Ga. , May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading multifamily real estate developer Wood Partners today announced the official grand opening of its newest luxury residential property, Alta Bridges, located in McDonough, Georgia. To welcome residents, the community will host an official ribbon cutting ceremony on May 4, 2023.

Located at 205 Bridges Road in historic McDonough, the newly opened community offers residents a taste of small town living less than an hour from bustling downtown Atlanta. With its close proximity to downtown McDonough, Alta Bridges residents have easy access to the town's quaint shopping district and traditional Southern cuisine from local restaurants, as well as added entertainment and outdoor activities at nearby Atlanta Motor Speedway and Southern Belle Farm.

"We are very pleased to officially open Wood Partners' first development in the McDonough area—Alta Bridges," said Bennett Sands, Managing Director. "The luxury community offers a wide range of desirable amenities and on-site offerings to cater to the needs of our residents while also providing touches of the Southern charm McDonough is known for."

Alta Bridges offers 250 apartment homes made up of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as surface parking and multiple detached garage spaces. Each unit features high quality interior packages including stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sinks with gooseneck faucets, granite countertops, vinyl wood flooring and full size in-unit washer and dryer sets.

The Alta Bridges community also boasts several high-end amenities for residents to enjoy, including a resort-style pool with tanning ledges and a large sundeck, a poolside activity lawn with cornhole, outdoor firepits, multiple grilling stations and a pet park and spa. Additionally, residents have access to an on-site fitness center featuring virtual training and a private yoga room, a community co-working space with private micro-offices, an automated barista with complimentary coffee, and a club room with entertainment kitchen, lounge areas and an indoor fireplace.

"Alta Bridges aims to provide residents with a quaint community to call home through a perfect balance of small-town charm and luxury living," added Sands. "With its location just south of downtown Atlanta, we know the property provides the perfect relaxing yet connected way of life for residents looking to put down roots outside of Atlanta."

Alta Bridges is managed by Wood Residential. Visit https://www.altabridges.com/ for more information or to submit a leasing inquiry.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 90,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.5 billion. The company currently owns 70 properties across the United States representing more than 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For two years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

CONTACT: Donya Mansoorian, [email protected]

SOURCE Wood Partners