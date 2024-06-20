Wood Partners Celebrates Grand Opening of The Albright in Austin, Texas

New luxury multifamily community is now available for lease

AUSTIN, Texas, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Located within the thriving Burnet neighborhood of Austin, Texas, is The Albright, a brand new 261-unit luxury apartment community. Leading multifamily developer Wood Partners and partner ParkProperty Capital delivered the community in May 2024. The Albright is now leasing, with residents moving in this month.

"Austin has experienced tremendous growth in recent years, attracting a diverse population and variety of major employers," said Bart Barrett, Managing Director at Wood Partners. "The Albright's location, just south of the Domain on Burnet Road, makes it an appealing place to live for residents looking for exceptional quality in a vibrant community."

The Albright includes a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Individual residences feature smart technology, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, a full-size washer and dryer and designer finishes. The community is located within the Burnet area, a vibrant and eclectic neighborhood known for its mix of restaurants, cafes, shops and local businesses. Ideally positioned, The Albright is in close proximity to major thoroughfares, including Mopac Expressway (Loop 1) and Highway 183, allowing for convenient connectivity throughout the Austin metro area.

The Albright's community amenities include a social club room with lush seating; a gaming area with a dining table, shuffleboard and pool table; a 24/7 Fitness Center outfitted with superior Precor, Aviron, Freemotion and Stairmaster cardio theater equipment; an outdoor entertainment area outfitted with seating, a grill and kitchen; a large, enclosed pet park; a beautiful resort-style pool; and a professionally appointed co-working space. Residents will have access to a Skydeck with views overlooking Austin.

Since 2017, Wood Partners has completed or is in the process of completing, 12 communities throughout South/Central Texas, totaling 3,460 units. For more information on Wood Partners and its communities, visit woodpartners.com .

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 100,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $21 billion.

