Wood Partners Continues Expansion in Dallas/Fort Worth Area with Debut of Newest Apartment Community--Alta Denton Station

DENTON, Texas, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading national multifamily real estate developer Wood Partners today announced the grand opening of its newest luxury residential community—Alta Denton Station—located just north of the DFW area in Denton, Texas.

Situated at 3909 N Loop 288 in one of Dallas/Fort Worth's most sought-after areas, Alta Denton Station offers residents easy access to I-35, providing a quick route to a vast array of shopping, dining and entertainment options in nearby Rayzor Ranch and surrounding areas around Dallas/Fort Worth. Alta Denton Station's prime location also puts residents in close proximity to many of the area's top employers including Peterbilt Motors, University of North Texas, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton and many others all within minutes of the new community.

"We are thrilled to continue our expansion within the Dallas/Fort Worth area with the opening of Alta Denton Station, our first investment in the thriving Denton submarket," said Ryan Miller, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "Residents can easily make their way to nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations, as well as several of the city's top employers and universities all within minutes of their new home."

The garden-style complex boasts 248 units comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom custom-designed floor plans for residents to choose from. Each home offers a modern feel with high-end finishes throughout, including luxurious kitchens complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded fixtures and designer tile backsplash. Wood plank flooring throughout provides residents with a clean, comfortable space while full-size in-unit washer and dryers offer an added level of convenience for those calling Alta Denton Station home.

Throughout the community, residents can also take advantage of Alta Denton Station's best-in-class amenities including a resort-style pool with courtyard, grilling areas, and pet facilities. Interior amenity highlights include a community clubhouse offering a spacious, state-of-the-art fitness center, remote working capabilities and seating for social gatherings.

Outside the community, residents also have an abundance of options to keep themselves occupied including Water Works Park, Lewisville Lake and the North Lakes Park and Recreation Center. In addition, Alta Denton Station's location within the city provides residents with access to both I-35 and US 380, making commuting to Frisco/Legacy West, Dallas CBD and Forth Worth CBD a breeze.

Alta Denton Station is managed by Wood Residential. Visit https://www.altadentonstation.com/ for more information.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 90,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.5 billion. The company currently owns 70 properties across the United States representing more than 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For three years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

