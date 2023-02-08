Wood Partners Continues to Expand In the Thriving Houston Market with Alta Sunset Heights

HOUSTON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a leading national multifamily real estate developer, announced the groundbreaking of its latest luxury residential community, Alta Sunset Heights, located in Houston, Texas. Currently under construction, Alta Sunset Heights is set to open in early 2024 with pre-leasing to begin in December 2023. Equity for the community has been provided by EuroInvestor – a Germany-based equity partner and investment manager focused exclusively on multifamily development projects in the USA.

"We are very happy to have joined Wood Partners in this transaction. We've had multiple successful projects over the past decade together," said Kilian Kagel, Managing Partner at EuroInvestor. "We are looking forward to seeing this project come to life."

Located on 1617 Enid Street, Alta Sunset Heights will be near multiple retail, entertainment, and dining areas, with Houston being recognized as one of the best food cities in the country. There are several outdoor recreational areas and parks nearby, including Heights Hike and Bike Trail and Memorial Park, one of the largest urban parks in the United States, is just a 15-minute drive away from the community. Residents are also just a short drive away from Minute Maid Park, Toyota Center, Houston Farmer's Market, and the Houston Theatre District.

"The east side of the Heights is quickly becoming a popular neighborhood due to its central location with new dining and entertainment options," said Bart Barrett Managing Director at Wood Partners. "We are thrilled to continue expanding into the Houston market with Alta Sunset Heights."

Once complete, the community will offer 378 luxury apartment homes comprised of one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Each home will feature top-of-the-line luxury interior finishes including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops with tile backsplash, 42" cabinets, full-size washer dryer in all homes and luxury vinyl flooring throughout.

Alta Sunset Heights will provide its residents with best-in-class community amenities, including a resort style pool, outdoor kitchen, and dog park, as well as a clubroom with, fitness center, business center with conference and entertaining spaces. All common areas will have wireless connectivity and will feature the latest audio/visual technology and urban living design.

Alta Sunset Height's proximity to 1-45, I-10 and Loop 610 allows residents a quick and easy commute to the city's major employment districts including Downtown Houston, Texas Medical Center, Greenway Plaza and the Uptown/Galleria areas.

