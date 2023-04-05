Wood Partners Debuts Latest Development in Nation's Third-Fastest Growing Master-Planned Community

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading multifamily real estate developer Wood Partners today announced the grand opening of its newest luxury residential property, Alta at Horizon West, located in Winter Garden, Florida.

The new luxury apartment project is situated on 21.6 acres near the intersection of Avalon Road and Phil Ritson Way in Horizon West, recently recognized as the third-fastest growing master-planned community in the U.S. With nearly ¼ mile of frontage on the newly four-laned Avalon Road and bounded to the west by Orlando's Western Beltway, Alta at Horizon West offers unparalleled access to all this thriving community has to offer, including convenience to nearby Hamlin Town Center, which features an expansive roster of major retailers, local shops and leading medical facilities. Residents of Alta at Horizon West will also enjoy convenience to Orange County National Golf Center and Lodge, located directly across Avalon Road, and Walt Disney World, just 10 minutes away.

"We are thrilled to officially plant our flag in Horizon West – the epicenter of growth in Orange County over the last several years – as part of our ongoing effort to meet the diverse housing needs of Central Florida's rapidly growing population," said Bryan Borland, Managing Director. "We're strong believers in the story that is unfolding along Orlando's Western Beltway having recently developed highly-successful communities just off the 429 in Apopka and in the City of Winter Garden, and Alta at Horizon West represents a continuation of that strategy."

In total, Alta at Horizon West includes 348 garden-style apartment homes comprised of efficiently designed one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Units feature modern, two-tone kitchen cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting, quartz countertops, brushed nickel fixtures and hardware, stainless steel appliances, electronic door locks, luxurious kitchen pendant lighting, kitchen tile backsplashes and wood-inspired plank flooring to foster a timeless and tasteful environment for residents.

The centerpiece of the community is its lavish, 10,000 square foot clubhouse, featuring a 24-hour fitness center with a dedicated yoga room and virtual trainer, a community co-working space with a coffee bar, social lounge, and game room with billiards and shuffleboard. Alta at Horizon West also offers a wide range of outdoor amenities for residents to enjoy, including a zero-entry, resort-style pool with pavilion and cabanas, a hammock garden, movie lawn, and multiple grilling stations for maximum convenience. Additionally, residents will enjoy private access to an on-site tot lot, pet park with pet washing station and monthly events hosted by the community's dedicated on-site team.

Alta at Horizon West is managed by Wood Residential. Visit https://www.altaathorizonwest.com for more information or to submit a leasing inquiry.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of nearly 90,000 conventional multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.5 billion. The company currently owns more than 70 properties across the United States representing over 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential , an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For three years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com .

CONTACT: Rylie Geraci, [email protected]

SOURCE Wood Partners